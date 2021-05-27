Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame inductees to be honored

How do parent clubs determine what dogs get this high honor?. Some time ago the parent club of a retriever breed was considering changing its requirements for inclusion into the breed's Hall of Fame. This is truly a breed that celebrates its versatility, but there was a faction within the parent club that wanted to remove the conformation requirement (which was not very difficult to attain). This is a breed that is very important to my wife and I, so I felt it was important for me to put in my two cents.