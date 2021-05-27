Cancel
Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame inductees to be honored

By May 27, 2021
beefmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCattle Feeders Hall of Fame inductees and award winners will be honored Aug. 9, 2021, during the 12th annual banquet, held in conjunction with the nation’s largest cattle industry gathering. The Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame banquet will precede the 2021 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show, to be held in Nashville, Tenn., Aug. 10-12. The Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame was established in 2009 to honor the exceptional visionary men and women who have made lasting contributions to the cattle-feeding industry. Inductees for 2021 are Johnny Trotter, president and CEO of Bar-G Feedyard in Hereford, Texas, and Steve Gabel, founder of Magnum Feedyard in Wiggins, Colo.

www.beefmagazine.com
