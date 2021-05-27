Cancel
Minorities

Why are there so few black-owned galleries in London?

By Chibundu Onuzo
theartnewspaper.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTafeta Gallery has moved to Russell Square. Tafeta, which is taking part in London Gallery Weekend, is owned by Ayo Adeyinka, a gallerist of Nigerian heritage who is something of a unicorn. There are few Black-owned galleries in the UK and even fewer in the central London area. Every once...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yinka Shonibare
Person
Frank Bowling
Person
Degas
Person
Monet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Contemporary Art#Art Museum#Art Auction#Art Exhibitions#American Art#Hotel Art#Sotheby#European#Western#The Zaria Art Society#British Museum#Black Owned Galleries#London Gallery Weekend#Central London#African Artists#Independent Curators#Spaces#South Kensington#Ethiopian Artists
Entertainment
Minorities
Society
Arts
