Why are there so few black-owned galleries in London?

The Art Newspaper's guide to London Gallery Weekend for recommendations on the best exhibitions to see during the three-day event, top trends and commentary. Once a far-flung outpost populated by only the intrepid few, south London is now a fully-fledged, contemporary art hub as is evidenced by the 20 south-of-the-river galleries taking part in London Gallery Weekend. It is a dispersed scene, stretching from Battersea to Deptford, and taking in a swathe of public spaces, from the South Bank Centre to Tate Modern and down to the expanded South London Gallery and Goldsmith’s CCA. But whether it’s White Cube’s cavernous Bermondsey hangar, Cabinet’s bijou building in Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens or Sundy, which operates out of a terraced house in Elephant and Castle, south London’s galleries cater for all tastes and budgets.