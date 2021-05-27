Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Uvalde, TX

Rotary Club hosting USBP chief next week

By Viewpoint/Editorial
The Uvalde Leader-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Border Patrol Del Rio sector chief patrol agent Austin L. Skero II will speak Thursday, June 3 at the Uvalde Country Club. The Rotary Club of Uvalde will be hosting Skero’s visit, and members of the public may attend. Those unable to attend the noon meeting, set in the...

www.uvaldeleadernews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, TX
City
Del Rio, TX
State
Washington State
City
Austin, TX
Uvalde, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotary Club#U S Border Patrol#Canada#Chief Deputy#Usbp#The Uvalde Country Club#The Rotary Club Of Uvalde#Academy Class 279#The Grand Forks Sector#The Border Patrol#The Newton Azrak Award#Chief Patrol Agent#Rio Grande#Edwards County#February#July#Command#Law Enforcement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

One person seeking empty council seat with days to go

With approximately one week left to file, only one candidate has thrown his hat into the ring for the vacant position of District 2 city councilman, which is set to be decided at a special election in July. According to city secretary Sorayda Sanchez, who is administering the election for...
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

King’s river protection bill passes in state house

Pristine rivers and streams in the Texas Hill Country are one-step closer to protection from pollution caused by wastewater discharge, after the Texas House voted Tuesday in favor of House Bill 4146, which calls for the ban of wastewater discharge permits along pure waterways. House Bill 4146, put forth by...
Uvalde County, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

Palomino Fest set for return

Uvalde Festival and Events Association, which produces the annual Palomino Fest event, has announced plans to put on the Labor Day weekend event this year. Last year’s event did not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Event organizers say they considered declining numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Uvalde...
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

City swings more green at golf course

Uvalde City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday to temporarily outsource management of the Uvalde Memorial Golf Course to P&D Consulting in hopes of eventually saving up to $250,000, while transferring or cutting the approximately seven employee positions currently assigned to the golf course. The consultant will be paid $12,000 per month.
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

Editorial: Downtown program is a winner

A decade later, Uvalde’s Main Street program continues to create a positive and inviting atmosphere for shoppers and visitors whose destination is our city’s historic downtown. The 10-year anniversary, which was marked with a celebration on April 29, showed that enthusiasm continues for the important program. Then First Lady of...
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

Luevano plans run for city council

My name is Hector Luevano, and I am running for District 2 council member of the City of Uvalde, to fill the remainder of the term previously held by the late Johnny Flores. As a longtime resident of Uvalde, my family and I have lived in District 2 for over 20 years, and I have dedicated more than 35 years of my life as a public servant.
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

Remember when?:Fifty years ago: Albarado fights Muniz in Los Angeles

Judge, attorneys honored – Mickey R. Pennington, 38th Judicial District senior judge, was honored Tuesday when Law Day 2011 was observed at the county courthouse during a ceremony hosted by the Medina and Uvalde County Bar Association. Prior to unveiling a portrait of Pennington, Chief Justice of the Fourth Court of Appeals Catherine M. Stone read Pennington’s biography as prepared by Uvalde County First Assistant Auditor Marjorie Collins Kessler. Portraits were also unveiled in honor and memory of the late Taylor Nichols and the late Jack Ware, members of the local bar association. Pennington has been active in the community since 1977, devoting his time to groups including First United Methodist Church, Uvalde County Child Welfare Board, Uvalde Dale Evans Sheltered Day Care Inc. and Uvalde Cares for Children Inc. The 38th Judicial District Community Correctional Facility was established during Pennington’s tenure and is counted among the most respected correction centers, Stone said. During his tenure, the district established the first cluster court in Texas. Now, due to success, the state maintains 15 cluster courts.
Uvalde County, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

National Day of Prayer set today at courthouse

National Day of Prayer will be observed in Uvalde County today when local residents plan to meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Uvalde County Courthouse. Emma Trimble, event coordinator, said the event will cover government, city leaders, military/first responders, and area residents. There will be several community leaders in attendance, including Uvalde County Judge Bill Mitchell, Sheriff Ruben Nolasco, and El Progreso Memorial Library director Mendell Morgan.
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

Calendar 050621

National Day of Prayer will be observed at 6:30 p.m. at the Uvalde County Courthouse. Community farmers market will be held in the downtown plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with an array of homegrown vegetables, and artisan goods offered by area merchants. American Legion Post 479 and its...
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

City sets special election in July

Uvalde voters residing within the boundaries of District 2 will have an opportunity this summer to choose a new city council representative. At the Tuesday night meeting Uvalde City Council members voted to approve a July 24 special election to fill the District 2 council position. The post was previously held by John H. Flores Jr., who died in March with three years left on his term after running unopposed last year. Flores had served since 2012.
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

Main Street celebrates anniversary

Uvalde program looks back on past decade, offers accolades. More than 60 people turned out downtown Thursday evening to see Main Street Uvalde honor city staff, downtown business people and local volunteers as the organization celebrated its 10-year anniversary. On April 29, 10 years ago, Uvalde officially became a Texas...
Sabinal, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

$6.9M Sabinal school center a go

With approximately 70-percent of voters favoring a $6.9 million bond issue for Sabinal Independent School District, a new event center for the district is on the horizon. Per the unofficial results, 122 voters supported the measure, while 53 voted against the bond. As part of the bond issue, the district...
Uvalde, TXfoxsanantonio.com

COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Saturday in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas - A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is set up for everyone this weekend in Uvalde County. The clinic, which will be administering the Moderna vaccine, will be from 9 am to Noon at Our Health/Nuestro Centro de Salud at 200 Evans St. in Uvalde. Registration is required.