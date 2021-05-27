Rotary Club hosting USBP chief next week

Judge, attorneys honored – Mickey R. Pennington, 38th Judicial District senior judge, was honored Tuesday when Law Day 2011 was observed at the county courthouse during a ceremony hosted by the Medina and Uvalde County Bar Association. Prior to unveiling a portrait of Pennington, Chief Justice of the Fourth Court of Appeals Catherine M. Stone read Pennington’s biography as prepared by Uvalde County First Assistant Auditor Marjorie Collins Kessler. Portraits were also unveiled in honor and memory of the late Taylor Nichols and the late Jack Ware, members of the local bar association. Pennington has been active in the community since 1977, devoting his time to groups including First United Methodist Church, Uvalde County Child Welfare Board, Uvalde Dale Evans Sheltered Day Care Inc. and Uvalde Cares for Children Inc. The 38th Judicial District Community Correctional Facility was established during Pennington’s tenure and is counted among the most respected correction centers, Stone said. During his tenure, the district established the first cluster court in Texas. Now, due to success, the state maintains 15 cluster courts.