Getting the elite experience without elite status via credit card & preferred partner hotel booking programs

This hobby has spoiled me into a love of luxury hotels and elite status perks thanks to both shortcuts to status and many amazing “free” stays I have enjoyed using hotel points. Things like free breakfast, room upgrades, and late checkout can be among the luxuries enjoyed by those with elite access. However, many of those perks can be bestowed upon you even without elite status when you book through the right partner programs. I’ve been surprised to find that this is not only applicable to overpriced luxury hotels but that you can sometimes score these perks at mid-tier properties (or at luxury properties with mid-tier prices when rates are reasonable). Standout values are possible on short stays and when room rates are low. This post compiles a list of many of these programs and their associated benefits. Don’t sleep on these hotel booking programs: we sometimes see extraordinary values emerge when room rates are low and in some cases the range of included properties is wider than you may expect.