No, it wasn't your imagination, the last couple of months have been a bit gray and wet as Denver has measured over 3 inches of rain in May alone. For me and my wife who moved here from Seattle last year, the clouds and rain are a nice little break from the everyday sun. Don't get me wrong, we love the sun soaked days that Colorado will be giving us plenty of throughout the year but it's just nice to get a little moisture. I mean, green DOES look good on Colorado not to mention, this should help this year's fire season (hopefully)...we've seen a nice amount of precipitation so far in 2021.