Reckless Driving Leads to 3 Drug Arrests in Franklin

An adult and two juveniles were arrested recently on drug charges after Franklin Police say reckless driving caught the attention of police officers. Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly says, in a press release, that his office was alerted to an alleged reckless driver on Highway 90 last Friday night around 9:30 PM. While going to check it out, an officer noticed a vehicle that would not yield to an emergency vehicle and did not stop at a stop sign. When the officer's siren came on, not only did the driver not pull over, but the people inside of the vehicle allegedly began throwing handguns (pictured below) and illegal drugs from the vehicle.