Video of the Day: saxophonist Tobias Meinhart shares ‘White Bear’ from new album The Painter
For saxophonist Tobias Meinhart, the creation of music shares much in common with creation in the visual arts. Both musicians and visual artists speak of and deal in colours, hues and textures in their compositional processes, and this is something Meinhart experiences simultaneously via his near synesthetic visualizations as he performs and hears music. His new recording, The Painter, presents his recent work of diverse, virtuosic but heartfelt pieces, which the saxophonist hopes will "brighten the world's canvas".