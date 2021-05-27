Cancel
Video of the Day: saxophonist Tobias Meinhart shares ‘White Bear’ from new album The Painter

jazzwise.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor saxophonist Tobias Meinhart, the creation of music shares much in common with creation in the visual arts. Both musicians and visual artists speak of and deal in colours, hues and textures in their compositional processes, and this is something Meinhart experiences simultaneously via his near synesthetic visualizations as he performs and hears music. His new recording, The Painter, presents his recent work of diverse, virtuosic but heartfelt pieces, which the saxophonist hopes will “brighten the world's canvas”.

www.jazzwise.com
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Farruko Announces Album, Shares New Video With CJ: Watch

Puerto Rican reggaeton star Farruko has announced his new album La167, which is due out later this year via Sony Music Latin/Carbon Fiber Music Group. Today, he’s released the video for “Love 66,” a new song featuring Staten Island, New York drill rapper CJ. Check it out below. “CJ is...
Rock MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Foxing Announce New Album, Share New Song: Listen

St. Louis–based group Foxing have announced their next album: Draw Down the Moon arrives August 6 via the band’s own label Grand Paradise. Today, they have shared the LP’s latest single “Where the Lightning Strikes Twice.” Check it out below and scroll down for the album art and tracklist. Draw...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Kings of Convenience share “Fever” from first album in 12 years

Kings of Convenience will release Peace or Love, their first album in 12 years, next month, and they've now shared a second song from the album. "Fever" is a breezy, buoyant bossa nova number, lifted by elegant piano, violin and Erlend Øye and Eirik Glambek Bøe's signature harmonies. “’Fever’ is...
Musicmxdwn.com

Anika Announces First New Solo Album in 11 Years Change for July 2021 Release and Shares Video for “Change”

It’s been over a decade since Anika released an album under her solo mononym, having released music as Exploded View over the last few years. Recently we reported on her signing a solo deal with Sacred Bones, the label that released her Exploded View albums, as well as the release of a new song from her as a solo artist, “Finger Pies.” Today she’s announced the first new full-length she’s released as a solo project in 11 years, Change, which will be released by Sacred Bones on July 23.
Rock MusicPaste Magazine

Cola Boyy Announces Debut Album Prosthetic Boombox, Shares New Single

Southern California multi-instrumentalist and producer Matthew Urango, aka Cola Boyy, has announced his debut album Prosthetic Boombox, due out June 18 on Record Makers/MGMT Records. The album, which follows years of EP and single releases, touches on Urango’s experience as a disabled person of color, and the way the dance floor can act as a sacred place of community for those disenfranchised under late-stage capitalism. Prosthetic Boombox features contributions from The Avalanches, MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden, John Carroll Kirby, Nicolas Godin of Air, Chairlift’s Patrick Wimberly, and Corentin “nit” Kerdraon.
Musicwfpk.org

VIDEO: Bachelor Shares New Album Doomin’ Sun

Melina Duterte of Jay Som, and Ellen Kempner of Palehound announced earlier this year that they have joined forces as Bachelor, and their debut album Doomin’ Sun has arrived. The duo shared a new single called “Back of My Hand” with a music video to celebrate the release. Stream Bachelor‘s...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Moby shares new music video

“Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad” is from latest album. Moby has shared his new music video for “Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad.” The newly reworked track features Apollo Jane on vocals and appears on Moby’s new acclaimed album Reprise on Deutsche Grammophon. Reprise was notably released simultaneously with Moby Doc, a powerful new feature-length documentary, now in theaters in New York and Los Angeles, and on digital platforms across the US including Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.
MusicEureka Times-Standard

Saxophonist captures moods of the times

Saxophonist/composer Tobias Meinhart has released a new recording titled “The Painter.”. “The Painter” is Meinhart’s sophomore album for Sunnyside Records. With a new band, the saxophonist captures the many moods of the current times. Born in a small village in Bavaria, Germany, Meinhart moved to New York 12 years ago...
Musicloudersound.com

Post-rocker Maebe teases new album and shares clip for Myriad

Maebe, aka Michael Astley-Brown, has released a full-band playthrough for fan favourite Myriad. The math rock-infused track, taken from his 2020 self-titled debut album, is captured by the full live line-up, which includes a devastating triple-guitar attack, gnarly bass grooves and bombastic drums. Band members’ respective sessions were recorded at...
Musicdjmag.com

Loraine James shares video for new album track, ‘Running Like That’: Watch

Loraine James has released a new single and accompanying video, 'Running Like That'. The track, which features vocals from Canada-born, London-based singer Eden Samara, is lifted from James' new album, 'Reflection', which is out on Hyperdub on Friday, June 4th. Samara says the song's lyrics are about being chased by...
Rock Musictheobelisk.net

White Tundra Premiere “Honningfella” From New 7″

Norwegian heavy rockers White Tundra release their new seven-inch single Honningfella on June 11 through All Good Clean Records. The Trondheim-based four-piece released their Graveyard Blues EP last March — the same week the world ended, more or less — and seem well within their rights to follow it up with a two-songer that stretches the limits of the 7″ format at a meaty 11 minutes in length. It’s an affair defined in no small part by its brashness, and as the title-track remains wildly catchy, propelled into imaginary entire-drunken-venue singalongs, fists in the air and the like by its non-lyric “whoa-whoa-whoooa” chorus following the plundering path of the coinciding riff, it’s still a bruiser, make no mistake. Some of those fists in the air are landing punches.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Yola Shares Video for New Song “Stand For Myself”

Yola has shared a video for her newest single, “Stand For Myself.” The song is the title track to her upcoming new album, Stand For Myself, which is due out July 30 via Easy Eye Sound. Check out the Allister Ann-directed video below. Yola, a soul and pop musician who...
Musicjazzwise.com

Video of the Day: Samara Joy shares ‘Stardust’ (Official Video)

Samara Joy is a singing star in the ascendancy, already attracting attention in 2019 after winning the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. Now, the 21-year-old has announced her eponymous debut album, released on 9 July on Whirlwind Recordings, which sees her put her spin on jazz standards from the Great American Songbook. Produced by Grammy-nominated veteran Matt Pierson, she’s joined by jazz guitar virtuoso Pasquale Grasso and his trio (Ari Roland and Kenny Washington) for a release that furthers Joy’s reputation as one of America’s most promising young jazz vocalists.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Yendry Shares Video for New Song “YA”: Watch

Dominican-Italian singer Yendry has shared her new song “YA,” which was produced by Fereico Vindver. It arrives with a new video directed by Kieran Khan that was filmed in Medellin, Colombia. Watch it below. “‘YA’ represents the self-confidence we all have yet sometimes can’t find,” Yendry said in a statement....
Musicholycitysinner.com

SUSTO Releases New Live Album & Video Recorded at The Royal American

“The live recording of Rogue Acoustic was meant to capture the strange energy of playing to a Friday night crowd at a packed bar, with just an acoustic guitar and vocals,” said founder and frontman Justin Osborne. “I didn’t realize until a few months later just how easily that kind of raw energy of the crowd could disappear from my life. I’m happy to be releasing this album now, with the hope that soon we’ll be back to a world where moments like this can happen again.”
Musicloudersound.com

Pop-punk sensation jxdn shares Think About Me video, announces debut album Tell Me About Tomorrow

A ‘face’ on TikTok before being ‘discovered’ by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who snapped him up for his own DTA Records label, 20-year-old Dallas-born pop-punker jxdn (aka Jaden Hossler) is being tipped as one of 2021’s break-through artists. Though, as his songs have now been streamed more than 340 million times worldwide, he’s already acquired 17.3 million followers on social media and he’s made appearances on some of America’s biggest talk shows, exactly what will constitute a ‘break through’ for jxdn is open to interpretation.