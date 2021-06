From old-school skaters to Gen Z teens, and everyone in between, we’ve all owned a pair of Vans at some point!. Consistently changing the game of skate culture since the mid-1960s in California, Vans is giving its iconic sneakers a sustainable makeover as they have relaunched four of their legacy shoes made with new, vegan- and earth-friendly materials. Whether you rock your pair to drop into the half pipe, dress down a flowy dress to add some edge, slide on a pair to make errands a breeze, or just love the vast range of styles and patterns, there’s a sneaker for everyone, and now, with Eco Theory, the brand is even better for the environment.