Record for the deepest hole ever drilled has been broken

By Jak Connor
Posted by 
TweakTown.com
TweakTown.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A team of researchers has claimed that the record for the deepest drilled hole has been broken on May 14. The team of researchers that was aboard the Kaimei lowered a 40-meter-long Giant Piston Corer (GPC) into the ocean off the coast of Japan. The drill was lowered to around 26,200 feet or 5 miles below the surface of the ocean. According to a statement from the researchers, the drill took around two hours and 40 minutes to hit the bottom of the Japan Trench.

TweakTown.com

TweakTown.com

Science, health, space, tech, and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.

