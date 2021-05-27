Record for the deepest hole ever drilled has been broken
A team of researchers has claimed that the record for the deepest drilled hole has been broken on May 14. The team of researchers that was aboard the Kaimei lowered a 40-meter-long Giant Piston Corer (GPC) into the ocean off the coast of Japan. The drill was lowered to around 26,200 feet or 5 miles below the surface of the ocean. According to a statement from the researchers, the drill took around two hours and 40 minutes to hit the bottom of the Japan Trench.www.tweaktown.com