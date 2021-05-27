Record for the deepest hole ever drilled has been broken

Gold, for all its wonderful uses, isn't hugely abundant in Earth's upper layers. For each ton of crust material, there's an estimated just 0.004 grams of the precious metal. Yet somehow, there are regions that contain "bonanza" abundances - hyper-enrichment, in the scientific parlance. How these gold veins form in time spans as short as days from hydrothermal systems that only contain trace amounts of the metal has been a geological mystery. It's one that now has an answer, from the most unlikely of clues: the separation and clumping of fat particles in soured milk. "Scientists have long known that gold deposits form...