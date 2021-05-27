STMicroelectronics' Annual General Meeting 2021
Schiphol, May 27, 2021 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced the results related to the voting items of its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "2021 AGM"), which was held today in Schiphol, the Netherlands.www.streetinsider.com