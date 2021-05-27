Cancel
Business

STMicroelectronics' Annual General Meeting 2021

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced the results related to the voting items of its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "2021 AGM"), which was held today in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

EconomyStreetInsider.com

Azarga Uranium Annual General and Special Meeting 2021 Voting Results

AZARGA URANIUM CORP. (TSX:AZZ)(OTCQB: AZZUF)(FRA:P8AA) ("Azarga Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions put forward at the Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company's shareholders (the "Shareholders") held 25 June 2021, as further described in the Company's information circular dated 12 May 2021, were approved, including the following:
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Seabridge Gold Reports on Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) (the "Company") today provided the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 24, 2021. A total of 41,822,404 common shares were represented at the meeting, representing 55.45% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the record date. All matters presented for approval at the meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:.
Businessirmagazine.com

Week in investor relations: Buyout firms target the UK, Engine No 1 raises $100 mn for ETF and Toshiba shareholders vote out chairman

– UK companies are receiving more buyout offers than at any time in the last 20 years, sparking complaints from some fund managers that, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, businesses are not being adequately valued, reported the Financial Times (paywall). Last weekend, British supermarket Morrison’s rejected a £5.5 bn ($7.7 bn) offer from private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice. Buyout firms have put 13 UK companies ‘into play’ so far this year, the largest number since 1999.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

CENTOGENE Announces Shareholders Approve All Resolutions At Annual General Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on generating data-driven insights to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases, today announced the voting results of the Company's Annual General Meeting. The shareholders of the Company voted in favor of all proposals, which included the appointment of Rene Just as Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director of the company, as well as the re-appointment of Flemming Ørnskov, Hubert Birner, Holger Friedrich, Guido Alexander Prehn, Eric Souêtre, and Berndt Axel Edvard Modig to the Supervisory Board.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Metalla Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MTA) (TSXV: MTA) is pleased to announce the voting results for its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 23, 2021 (the "Meeting"). A total of 17,584,062 shares were represented at...
Industrydallassun.com

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (OTC PINK:HOPHF) (LSE:HEMO) is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. The numbers of votes for each resolution are presented below. AGM Voting Results. (1) The Company's...
BusinessBusiness Insider

GEA Group Says Marcus Ketter To Continue As CFO Until 2027

(RTTNews) - German food and beverages company GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) Friday said its Supervisory Board has extended the appointment of Marcus Ketter, 53, as the company's Chief Financial Officer by five years - until May 19, 2027. Ketter has been a member of the Executive Board since May...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Freedom Holding Corp. Subsidiaries' S&P Global Rating Raised

ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) (the 'Company') today announced that S&P Global Ratings (S&P) raised its long-term issuer credit ratings on Company subsidiaries JSC Freedom Finance, a Kazakhstan corporation, and LLC Investment Company Freedom Finance, a Russian limited liability company, to 'B' from 'B-' accompanied by stable outlooks. At the same time, S&P affirmed its 'B' short-term issuer credit ratings on both entities and raised its Kazakhstan national scale rating on JSC Freedom Finance to 'kzBB+' from 'kzBB'. S&P also affirmed its 'B-/B' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings and 'kzBB' Kazakhstan national scale rating on JSC Bank Freedom Finance Kazakhstan, a Kazakhstan corporation, accompanied by a positive outlook on the long-term rating.
BusinessCision

Change in the Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 25 June 2021 at 17:15 hrs. Ms Ariella Zochovitzky, member of the Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj since 2009, has elected to resign from the Board as of 1 July 2021 due to personal reasons. The company thanks Ms Zochovitzky for her contribution to the Board during the past 13 years.
Businesssrnnews.com

Toshiba CEO Tsunakawa named interim chairman after investors oust Nagayama

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toshiba’s board appointed CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa as interim chairman on Friday after investors voted to oust his predecessor in a stunning rebuke for its collusion with the Japanese government against shareholders. Tsunakawa’s appointment came after shareholders delivered a clear message to management by voting out Osamu Nagayama...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cinaport Acquisition Corp. III Reports Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting

Cinaport Acquisition Corp. III (TSXV: CAC.P) (the "Company"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's management information circular dated May 24, 2021 (the "Circular") were approved at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on June 24, 2021 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, MNP LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Company and the incumbent members of the board of directors, being Don Wright, Avi Grewal, John O'Sullivan, Patrick Ryan and Sesh Chari were elected.
BusinessBusiness Insider

MAV Beauty Brands Reports on Voting Results from the 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VAUGHAN, ON, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. ("MAV Beauty Brands" or the "Company") (TSX: MAV) was held today via live video webcast online at: https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1149. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's management information circular dated May 10, 2021 (the "Circular"), which can be found on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.mavbeautybrands.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Businesssharewise.com

NOXXON Announces Appointments of Susan Coles, Martine Van Vugt and Gregory Weaver to Supervisory Board and Provides Results of Its 2021 Annual General Shareholders Meeting

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today the results of its 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM), which took place on June 24, 2021 at 02.00 p.m. CEST. Shareholders representing a total of 8.83% of the total issued and outstanding share capital on May 27, 2021 were represented by proxy.
BusinessCision

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (2020) – 2021 Annual General Meeting

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (the “Company”) advises that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on June 24, 2021 at 10:30 ADT at 2nd Floor, The S.E. Pearman Building, 9 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 were presented to the Meeting.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting. ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”) The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held this afternoon, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the requisite majority the details of which are set out in the table below:
BusinessCision

Bulletin from Artificial Solutions 2021 annual general meeting

Artificial Solutions International AB (the “Company”) has today on 18 June 2021 held its annual general meeting (“AGM”). The AGM resolved on, inter alia, establishment of one incentive program to management and other key employees, not to adopt the main shareholders’ proposal on incentive program to directors, change in the board of directors and an issuance authorization for the board of directors.