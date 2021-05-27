Cancel
Moderna (MRNA) Highlights Advances in Platform Science and Innovative Vaccine Research at Fourth Annual Science Day

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced new research being highlighted as part of the Company's fourth annual Science Day. Moderna's Science Day is designed to provide insight into the continued diverse efforts underway at Moderna to better understand how to use mRNA as medicines and vaccines and underscores the Company's continued commitment to basic science and innovation.

