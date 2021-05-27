Moderna (MRNA) Highlights Advances in Platform Science and Innovative Vaccine Research at Fourth Annual Science Day

Many people in the world don't have access to enough food. And while some animals and humans might find ways to adapt to our changing environment, we'll also have to be sure that we can still grow enough food to feed everyone, especially as the population continues to grow. Researchers have now used the CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology and combined it with the power of gene drive. This technoogy might eventually be used to engineer more resilient or productive plants.