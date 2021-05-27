Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) Announces FDA Acceptance of Lilly's Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for LY3819469
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the "Company" or "Dicerna"), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") acceptance of the Investigational New Drug ("IND") application filed by Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") for LY3819469, the second clinical-stage candidate to emerge from Dicerna's collaboration with Lilly. The IND milestone triggers a $10 million payment to Dicerna and enables Lilly to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial of LY3819469, an investigational GalXCâ„¢ RNAi candidate targeting the LPA gene as a potential treatment of cardiometabolic diseases.