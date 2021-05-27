Cancel
Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) Announces FDA Acceptance of Lilly's Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for LY3819469

 2021-05-27

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the "Company" or "Dicerna"), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") acceptance of the Investigational New Drug ("IND") application filed by Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") for LY3819469, the second clinical-stage candidate to emerge from Dicerna's collaboration with Lilly. The IND milestone triggers a $10 million payment to Dicerna and enables Lilly to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial of LY3819469, an investigational GalXCâ„¢ RNAi candidate targeting the LPA gene as a potential treatment of cardiometabolic diseases.

