Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) sets June return for sailing from the US

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has received approval to resume sailings from the United States after more than a year of suspended operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 26, the cruise company will mark a long-awaited return with Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Edge departing from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

www.streetinsider.com
