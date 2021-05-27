Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) sets June return for sailing from the US
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has received approval to resume sailings from the United States after more than a year of suspended operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 26, the cruise company will mark a long-awaited return with Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Edge departing from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.www.streetinsider.com