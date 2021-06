NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (TSXV:BTI.V; OTCQB:BIOAF), (the "Company" or "Bioasis"), a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary xB 3 ™ platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier ("BBB") and the treatment of central nervous system ("CNS") disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced it has filed its audited annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the period ended February 28, 2021. All are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.bioasis.us/investors/.