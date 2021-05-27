SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Smith’s Home Run Sparks Lincoln To Victory Over Cleburne
Curt Smith hit a three-run homer in his first game back in a week, and the 'Dogs scored three times in the 8th in an 8-5 win on Wednesday night at Haymarket Park. Smith's homer came in the first inning, and his single in the 8th moved Josh Altmann to third base and set up Edgar Corcino for the go-ahead sacrifice fly. It was Smith's first game back since he suffered a quad strain in Kansas City last Wednesday.