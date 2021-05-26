Cancel
California State

California’s COVID-19 emergency temporary standard to be revised

By Seth Sandronsky
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The California/Occupational Safety and Health Administration Standards Board will vote on COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) revisions before the Golden State reopens fully on June 15. The COVID-19 ETS went into effect on Nov. 20, well before the state’s labor force had access to vaccinations, and...

California Statettownmedia.com

Study: California's COVID-19 hospitalization rate for children overcounted

(The Center Square) – New research on COVID-19 hospitalizations of children in California has found nearly half of them were unlikely to have been because of the disease. A peer-reviewed commentary from two University of California San Francisco academics – Dr. Monica Gandhi and Amy Beck, associate professor of pediatrics – found instances of purported COVID-19 hospitalizations in children were overreported.
California StateSFGate

Timeline of COVID-19 cases during California's outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — JANUARY 2020. — The Orange County Health Care Agency reports California’s apparent first case of COVID-19, a man who had traveled to Wuhan, China. — The Feb. 6 death of a a San Jose woman is the first known U.S. death from COVID-19. — A California...
Arizona Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Arizona revises crisis standards of care after federal complaint

Arizona revised guidelines on allocating scarce medical resources during crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic to resolve a federal complaint filed last summer, the HHS Office of Civil Rights said May 25. Several advocacy groups filed the complaint July 17, claiming the state's crisis standards of care and a pandemic-related...
California Statehousingonline.com

California May Budget Revision

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) issued his 2021 May Revision, which proposes:. $1.75 billion to build stalled Housing and Community Development-funded projects;. An additional $81 million for accessory dwelling unit financing;. $45 million for state excess land development;. $100 million for the First Time Homebuyer Assistance Program;. $500 million in additional...
California StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in California

The U.S. has reported more than 32.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 20, 2021. More than 580,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Congress & CourtsWestword

Lawmakers Reject Solidifying Temporary Marijuana Rules During COVID-19

Enacted through executive orders issued by Governor Jared Polis in March 2020, the moves were designed to help create more social distancing for retail marijuana shoppers and medical patients. Medical marijuana telemedicine and online dispensary payments — two business practices implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic — could soon disappear. Enacted...
Arizona StateNew Haven Register

Arizona revises health standards around 'medical rationing'

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has revised the standards for allocating scarce medical resources during crises, such as the coronavirus pandemic, to resolve a months-old federal complaint that claimed the previous standards discriminated against older residents, people of color and people with disabilities. The revised crisis care standards now reflect legal...
California StateWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Despite California’s overall COVID-19 vaccine process, gaps remain

LOS ANGELES — Despite the overall progress made in vaccinating residents for COVID-19, vast gulfs in inoculation rates have opened among California’s 58 counties, illustrating the state’s uneven pace toward community immunity against the coronavirus. On one end of the spectrum are the counties of Marin, Alpine, San Francisco, San...
Public Healthenr.com

Editorial: How To Write a Better COVID-19 Standard

Judging from the dismay that apparently helped convince the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration to change its guidelines for employer-required COVID-19 vaccines—unlike the original guidelines, the latest revision won’t require employers to record adverse reactions in OSHA logs—the industry should keep a sharp eye out for what’s still to come from the agency. A planned new COVID-19 safety standard may cause even more vexing complications. The Associated General Contractors and other groups ask that OSHA “align its protocols” with those issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The often-revised CDC guidelines have generated a fair amount of confusion as understanding evolves of virus transmission and the effects of vaccines. Keeping OSHA and CDC on the same page benefits everyone.
California Statesocalgrantmakers.org

"California Comeback Plan": Breaking Down Governor Newsom's May 2021 Revised Budget Proposal

On May 15, 2021, Governor Newsom released the May Revision to the 2021-2022 California budget. The revised budget builds on the January proposal by going beyond the emergency needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic and addressing the long-term systemic inequities in California. In a typical year, the Governor would present a budget representing the state’s needs, the administration’s aspirational goals, and a conservative estimate of the state’s revenue. The proposed budget would then be debated, and elements would be reduced or removed altogether for the May version. In 2021, the exact opposite has occurred. The 2021 May Revision has increased the proposed January budget by roughly $41 billion, moving it from $227 billion to $268 billion. This year’s May budget reflects an increase in revenue of $75.7 billion, primarily from high-income Californians and corporations who fared well during the pandemic. These revenue gains were also a result of Federal and state interventions that helped mitigate the economic effects of unemployment and evictions. Additionally, the American Rescue Plan provided $27 billion in direct federal aid.
Michigan StateState News

Whitmer announces revised schedule to lift COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer officially released Michigan’s new schedule to lift COVID-19 restrictions and return to normal. On Thursday, May 20 Whitmer held a briefing to announce Michigan’s revised MI Vacc To Normal plan as Michigan’s COVID cases decrease and the number of vaccinated people increase. “To date, Michigan has administered...
Clay County, MOmycouriertribune.com

County ends COVID-19 emergency order

CLAY COUNTY — In response to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Clay County Public Health Center, the Clay County Commission voted to rescind Resolution 2020-97, which declared a state of emergency in the county related to the pandemic on March 18. “The decision to rescind...
Kidskhn.org

Consent Laws Could Prevent Covid Vaccines For Some Kids

Also, the CDC announces guidelines for children at summer camps and a roundup of how various states are doing on getting vaccines to its citizens. Nearly a half-million foster children in the U.S. and unaccompanied migrant teens at the southern border could be prevented from receiving coronavirus vaccines because of federal and state consent laws that require a parent or guardian’s approval. Regulators authorized emergency use of one Covid-19 shot in kids as young as 12 this month, accelerating the Biden administration’s broad immunization plans and school reopening plans. But that created unintended consequences for at-risk children: Because the vaccine, from Pfizer, has not received full regulatory approval, it has a murky status compared to the battery of routine vaccinations recommended by federal agencies. That means kids in many states can only receive it with a parent or guardian’s consent — a hurdle that’s impossible to meet for many children separated from their biological parents. (Owermohle, 5/30)
California StateNews-Medical.net

Is COVID-19 vaccination in California equitable yet?

As of March 2021, California had one of the least equitable vaccine distribution programs for COVID-19 in the US. To address this, Governor Newsom ordered that 40% of California’s vaccine supply be reserved for the census tracts in the lowest quartile of the Healthy Places Index (HPI). California is planning...
Public HealthBerkeleyan Online

Can the Pandemic Push U.S. Public Health in a Positive Direction?

After the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the U.S., it took the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) more than 15 weeks to create a public website tracking the disease—and even then, it contained significant discrepancies when compared to public data published by the states and the District of Columbia. In some parts of the country, the process for reporting COVID-19 cases has been stuck in the 20th century, using phones, physical mail, or fax machines. And for most of the pandemic, state and local health agencies have been too overwhelmed to conduct comprehensive contact tracing, an important tactic for breaking viral transmission chains.