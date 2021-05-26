California’s COVID-19 emergency temporary standard to be revised

On May 15, 2021, Governor Newsom released the May Revision to the 2021-2022 California budget. The revised budget builds on the January proposal by going beyond the emergency needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic and addressing the long-term systemic inequities in California. In a typical year, the Governor would present a budget representing the state’s needs, the administration’s aspirational goals, and a conservative estimate of the state’s revenue. The proposed budget would then be debated, and elements would be reduced or removed altogether for the May version. In 2021, the exact opposite has occurred. The 2021 May Revision has increased the proposed January budget by roughly $41 billion, moving it from $227 billion to $268 billion. This year’s May budget reflects an increase in revenue of $75.7 billion, primarily from high-income Californians and corporations who fared well during the pandemic. These revenue gains were also a result of Federal and state interventions that helped mitigate the economic effects of unemployment and evictions. Additionally, the American Rescue Plan provided $27 billion in direct federal aid.