New Jersey Devils: Nico Hischier Is Ready To Explode in 2021-22
It was a tough year for Nico Hischier of the New Jersey Devils. Last season was canceled early and the Devils weren't invited to the "return to play" bubble for a chance to make the playoffs. Then, he injured himself while training for the 2020-21 season in Switzerland which caused him to miss a good chunk of the year. Right before he was going to come back, he was placed on COVID-19 protocols, so he didn't come back with the rest of the team. When he came back, a nice "C" was stitched onto his sweater which is an incredible honor. However, just a few games into his return, he took a puck to the face and missed even more time.