Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

New Jersey Devils: Nico Hischier Is Ready To Explode in 2021-22

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a tough year for Nico Hischier of the New Jersey Devils. Last season was canceled early and the Devils weren’t invited to the “return to play” bubble for a chance to make the playoffs. Then, he injured himself while training for the 2020-21 season in Switzerland which caused him to miss a good chunk of the year. Right before he was going to come back, he was placed on COVID-19 protocols, so he didn’t come back with the rest of the team. When he came back, a nice “C” was stitched onto his sweater which is an incredible honor. However, just a few games into his return, he took a puck to the face and missed even more time.

pucksandpitchforks.com
FanSided

FanSided

95K+
Followers
277K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Nico Hischier
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Yegor Sharangovich
Person
Jonathan Toews
Person
Connor Mcdavid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devils#Moving Forward#Face Time#The New Jersey Devils#Wingers#Miss A#Penalty Kill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLprohockeynews.com

Flyers rally past Devils

PHILADELPHIA – The New Jersey Devils bolted to a 2-0 lead over the Flyers on Monday night and then took the rest of the season off, in a 4-2 loss. It was the final game of the season for both teams. “We fueled Philly’s offense by throwing some pucks in...
NHLCBS Sports

Devils' Nolan Foote: Finishing season in AHL

Foote will join AHL Binghamton for the team's final three games of the campaign, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. The Devils are done for the year, so Foote will head to the minors to see a little more game action before the 2020-21 campaign comes to a close. The 2019 first-round pick will finish the season having picked up two points through six NHL appearances as a rookie.
HockeyCBS Sports

Devils' Damon Severson: Played with broken toe

Severson played through a broken toe during the second half of the 2020-21 season, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports. Severson's skating was evidently affected by his injury, but he was still relatively productive this season, picking up three goals and 21 points through 56 contests. He should be fully healed in time for next campaign's training camp.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

It's a wrap!

As the Devils lose a 4-2 game to the Islanders their season comes to an end with a 19-30-7 record. What a season for the Devils and an interesting one for the NHL in this COVID world. I do think the league has done a great job putting a product on the ice despite the logistical issues. Bravo.
NHLwcn247.com

Devils see bright future despite missing playoffs yet again

The New Jersey Devils were one of the NHL’s youngest teams this past season, and many times they played like it. Using 11 rookies at times, the Devils made mistakes and missed the playoffs for the third straight year. Still, the Devils showed a lot of promise. Former No. 1 pick Jack Hughes took major steps in his second season. Rookie Ty Smith showed the potential to be a top defenseman. Miles Wood and Pavel Zacha had career seasons and Mackenzie Blackwood showed flashes of being a No. 1 goaltender.
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

NJ Devils 2021 season ends unceremoniously with late collapse vs. Flyers in finale

The Devils wrote the final chapter to the 2021 season on Monday night in Philadelphia. An early two-goal lead was eventually erased as the Flyers earned momentum in the second period. In the third period, that tie was broken, but it wasn't by the Devils. Two third period goals cemented the game for the Flyers in a 4-2 win in season finales for both teams.
NHLallaboutthejersey.com

The April 2021 Month in Review of the New Jersey Devils

If March was a tough month for the New Jersey Devils, then April was an absolute nightmarish month. They began the month to turn their shootout loss at Boston on March 13 into a four-game winless streak. After winning a game, they lost ten in a row. The Devils went into the final week of their month of 16 games with just one win in April. One. And it was on the road in Western New York. At least the Devils picked up a second and third win in April before April ended. It does not take away much of the pain that comes with a 3-11-2 month. They earned eight points; only two teams in the league finished with fewer points in April. And one of those two teams was Vancouver, who only played seven games due to the Coronavirus. It was a horrible month for the Devils.
NHLRaleigh News & Observer

In this strange Hurricanes season, bad feelings will come prepackaged in the playoffs

Who, in the spring of 2001, cared about the New Jersey Devils? David Puddy, maybe. Certainly not anyone around the Carolina Hurricanes or any of their fans. Then, Scott Stevens clobbered Shane Willis coming through the neutral zone and stood up Ron Francis along the boards, knocking both out of the first playoff series played at what is now PNC Arena. Suddenly, everyone had an opinion about the Devils, none of them good.
NHLWFMZ-TV Online

Phantoms fall in season finale

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms hosted the Devils in their season finale at PPL Center on Sunday afternoon. The final game needing overtime and a shootout to determine the winner, the Devils scoring the lone shootout goal for the 4-3 win. Lehigh Valley scored three unanswered goals after...
NHLReporter

Parent: Vigneault not quite ready to say what went wrong

PHILADELPHIA — Alain Vigneault was again having none of it. Facing the knowing eye of the Flyers' computer cam Monday, Vigneault held true to the stance he voiced through recent weeks as the Flyers torturously brought this disaster of a season to rest. "You know, I'll get into that tomorrow,"...
NHLbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Five things we learned from Monday night’s Flyers 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils

If a number of Flyers had played with as much fire in their eyes as Joel Farabee did this season, they probably wouldn’t be clearing out their lockers Tuesday morning. The 21-year-old Farabee, who before Monday night’s season-closing game was announced as recipient of the Pelle Lindbergh Memorial Trophy for most improved player this season, showed why he won the award by scoring a pair of goals in a 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils.
NHLbinghamtondevils.com

BRODEUR STOPS 32 IN 3-2 LOSS TO BEARS

HERSHEY – Jeremy Brodeur made 32 saves in a 3-2 loss for the Binghamton Devils to the Hershey Bears on Saturday afternoon inside GIANT Center. Tyce Thompson gave the Devils a 1-0 lead just 5:27 into the game. A.J. Greer fed Thompson with a pass on a two-on-one rush and he beat goaltender Zach Fucale for his second of the year. Assists were credited to Greer and Nikita Okhotiuk and the Devils took the one-goal lead into the first intermission.
NHLallaboutthejersey.com

Devils hold off the Isles to take a 2-1 victory

If you watched either of the Bruins-Devils games earlier this week, you know how the first ten minutes of this period went. If you didn’t watch, be glad you didn’t. We got absolutely blitzed. However, unlike during the Bruins games, we found our footing and were able to become a...
NHLNHL

Farabee scores twice to reach 20 goals in Flyers win against Devils

PHILADELPHIA -- James van Riemsdyk broke a tie in the third period for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 4-2 win against the New Jersey Devils at Wells Fargo Center on Monday. Joel Farabee scored two goals to reach 20 this season, and Sean Couturier had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia (25-23-8). Brian Elliott made 23 saves.
NHLchatsports.com

5 Things We Learned From New Jersey Devils Final Press Conferences

Jack Hughes #86, Ryan Murray #22 and Damon Severson #28 of the New Jersey Devils defend against the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports. The New Jersey Devils said goodbye to the season and with that came the final...
NHLYardbarker

Devils Exit Interviews: Day 2 Recap

On May 12 the New Jersey Devils held the second of their two final media availabilities for the 2020-21 season and 12 players spoke, as well as the team’s head coach and general manager – who each wrapped up their first full seasons with the Devils in those roles. Below...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the New Jersey Devils

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins president Cam Neely has said that the trade deadline acquisition of Taylor Hall solidified their offensive depth and they hope they can work out an extension. “As far as Taylor goes, we’re going to continue to see how things go with the...
NHLNHL

FEATURE: 2021 State of the Union

GM Tom Fitzgerald and head coach Lindy Ruff assess the year that was and what lies ahead. Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald and head coach Lindy Ruff met with the media following the annual locker room clean-out day. The two men gave their assessment of last season, where the team...
NHLYardbarker

Flyers end the season with a win over the Devils: As it happened

The 56-game season came to an end tonight as the Flyers faced off against the Devils one last time on home ice. A whirlwind of a season, that seemed to have more downs than ups, is finally over. The final game of the season was military appreciation night, where they gave a special video shout out to honor the men and women who serve our country.