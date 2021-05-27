Did someone say reunion? The one where The Art Newspaper features in an episode of Friends
A brilliant creation of the 1990s that provides millions of people with hours of quality content and has gone on to become a game changer for its industry. This description can, arguably, be applied to both The Art Newspaper and the TV show Friends (we know, we're very modest). Which is fitting, as an eagle-eyed member of our team recently discovered that these two great institutions once came together on screen.www.theartnewspaper.com