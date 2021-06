This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although a bill calling for a commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection was recently passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, it suffered a defeat in the U.S. Senate on Friday, May 28. Sen. Kyrsten Sinena of Arizona, a centrist Democrat elected in 2018, did not vote on the bill, although a spokesperson is saying that she would have voted "yes" had she been present.