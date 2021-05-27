Dreaming of a #ChunkyGuy Summer | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.41)

The NBA Gambling Podcast brings probably the most wild episodes yet with league news and Wednesday Playoff preview! Zach Broner and Munaf Manji break down EVERYTHING happening in the NBA on and off the court. First, the guys recap the epic and legendary performance by Kevin Durant in Game 5. Has Durant shrugged off the slander he got from fans for joining the Warriors? How important was having Harden back on the floor? Next, the guys get into the huge news breaking this morning of Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard. The guys discuss the implications for each of their respective teams. In addition, Zach and Munaf discuss the games tonight with player props and best bets!