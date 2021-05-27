Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Dreaming of a #ChunkyGuy Summer | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.41)

By Jeff Fox
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleDreaming of a #ChunkyGuy Summer | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.41) The MMA world might be pretty much completely dark this weekend, but that hasn’t stopped your favorite mediocre boys (Daniel Vreeland & Jeff Fox) from bringing another quality episode to your earholes. The boys preview all the upcoming events this summer, which is not only stacked with big-name fighters (Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, Nate Diaz, etc) but also lousy with #chunkyguys! Let the hot fun in the summertime begin!

www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Nate Diaz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mma#The Boys#Combat#Chunkyguy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Nate Diaz Offered Surprising UFC ‘Retirement’ Fight

The UFC welterweight star Demian Maia is planning to part his way with the promotion and it turns out Nate Diaz could be his final opponent. Another name that has come forward is of Donald Cerrone. Demian Maia wants Nate Diaz or Donald Cerrone as his opponent. The 43-year-old star...
UFCsportsgamblingpodcast.com

UFC 263 Fallout (The Assassin, Baby) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.46)

UFC 263 Fallout (The Assassin, Baby) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.46) The MMA Gambling Podcast boys (Daniel Vreeland & Jeff Fox) had a killer performance at UFC 263, going 10-4 and 9-5 respectively. This includes a number of sweet, sweet plus money underdogs. The boys gloat a bit, recap last night’s history-making card, and decide what’s next for the big names. Plus, a bit of PFL, Invicta, and Bellator talk for you MMA nerds out there.
UFCthemmareport.com

The MMA Report Podcast: Dre Miley

In this edition of The MMA Report Podcast, Jason Floyd has a conversation with bantamweight prospect Dre Miley, who trains under Eric Turner at Knoxville Mixed Martial Arts in Tennessee. Dre speaks about his recent knockout victory in Valor Fighting Challenge and how he’s seeking to get an opportunity later this year on Dana White’s Contender Series.
UFCsportsgamblingpodcast.com

UFC Vegas 29 Preview & Bets (Juicy Jeff) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.47)

UFC Vegas 29 Preview & Bets (Juicy Jeff) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.47) The MMA Gambling Podcast boys (Daniel Vreeland & Jeff Fox) try to keep their momentum going from their scorching hot UFC 263 picks at this weekend’s UFC Vegas 29 event. Can the boys get on a proper heater again? And, just like last week’s fight card, this week’s picks are chock-full of sweet, sweet plus money dogs! Plus, Dan comes up with a truly #degen +700 prop bet! And Jeff gets a new nickname. What more could you want?!
Golfsportsgamblingpodcast.com

The U.S. Open Preview | Golf Gambling Podcast (Ep. 65)

In this episode of the Golf Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network, Boston Capper (@boston_capper) and Steve Schirmer dive head first into previewing the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. This podcast is a very in depth analysis of the golf course, past U.S. Open’s and leaderboards. No stone is left unturned.
UFCsportsgamblingpodcast.com

UFC Vegas 29 Recap (Jan D. Doba) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.48)

UFC Vegas 29 Recap (Jan D. Doba) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.48) The MMA Gambling Podcast boys (Daniel Vreeland & Jeff Fox) got back to their mediocre roots at UFC Vegas 29, both going 5-7. However, they did hit on a few underdogs, so everything wasn’t lost. They break down their mediocre results and look ahead to this week’s UFC Vegas 30. But, most importantly, they go in-depth into a Bellator fight card from a decade ago Gumby went to live. Just what you’ve come to expect from your favorite #degen podcast.
Golfsportsgamblingpodcast.com

US Open Best Bets and Props | Golf Gambling Podcast (Ep. 67)

In this episode of the Golf Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network, Boston Capper (@boston_capper) and Steve Schirmer close out US Open week with a supersized betting show! They start off going over where the Thursday tee times might have the advantage for first round leader props. They also give one final look at the weather report to firm up all their leans and angles for the US Open. Then they close with Steve’s Big Short and each of their One and Done Picks.
UFCthemmareport.com

The MMA Report Podcast Clip: Takeaways from MMA debut of Claressa Shields

In this clip from the June 16 episode of The MMA Report Podcast presented by HelloFresh, Jason Floyd and Daniel Galvan discuss their takeaways from the MMA debut of Claressa Shields. Thanks to our sponsor HelloFresh. With HelloFresh, you get fresh, pre-measured ingredients and mouthwatering seasonal recipes delivered right to...
UFCthemmareport.com

The MMA Report Podcast: Terrance McKinney and Erion Zekthi

In this edition of The MMA Report Podcast, Jason Floyd has two fighter interviews as he speaks with UFC 263 winner Terrance McKinney and Shamrock FC 329’s Erion Zekthi. Thanks for listening to this episode of The MMA Report Podcast and show your support for the show by leaving a rating and review on Apple Podcasts.
MLBsportsgamblingpodcast.com

MLB Weekend Preview 6-18 to 6-21 + AL MVP Talk | MLB Gambling Podcast (Ep. 16)

The MLB Gambling Podcast bring you the weekend preview. Malcolm Bamford and Munaf Manji get you ready for the weekend slate of games as well as get you caught up on the news and notes from around the league. In addition, the guys discuss the outcry from pitchers on the MLB Foreign Substance ban. Do the pitchers have a legitimate gripe? Later on the guys discuss a few key injuries around the league including Max Scherzer and Jacob DeGrom.
MLBsportsgamblingpodcast.com

MLB Mega Podcast + Fantasy/DFS | MLB Gambling Podcast (Ep. 15)

MLB Mega Podcast + Fantasy/DFS | MLB Gambling Podcast (Ep. 15) The long awaited episode of the SGPN Baseball studs is here! Malcolm Bamford and Munaf Manji welcome one of the co-host of The College Football and Basketball Experience Nick Dant. Along with the man who needs no introduction Will Moorman! The guys get together on this pod to discuss their favorite teams tied with betting odds. In addition, the guys give their input on where their teams currently stand, what their outlook will be for the rest of the season, and any value bets to make on them.
Golfsportsgamblingpodcast.com

U.S. Open DFS Picks w/ Nagels Bagels | Golf Gambling Podcast (Ep. 66)

In this episode of the Golf Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network, Boston Capper (@boston_capper) and Steve Schirmer sit down for a super-sized DFS show for the U.S. Open. They first start with Boston Capper’s strategy after listening to Steve’s U.S. Open TED Talk on Monday. Steve also gives a few other details about the setup of Torrey Pines this week.
NBAsportsgamblingpodcast.com

NBA Playoffs Wednesday Preview + League News | NBA Gambling Podcast (Ep. 196)

The NBA Gambling Podcast brings probably the most wild episodes yet with league news and Wednesday Playoff preview! Zach Broner and Munaf Manji break down EVERYTHING happening in the NBA on and off the court. First, the guys recap the epic and legendary performance by Kevin Durant in Game 5. Has Durant shrugged off the slander he got from fans for joining the Warriors? How important was having Harden back on the floor? Next, the guys get into the huge news breaking this morning of Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard. The guys discuss the implications for each of their respective teams. In addition, Zach and Munaf discuss the games tonight with player props and best bets!
MLBchatsports.com

Sharing Sox Podcast 41: Goo Gone Edition

This week, SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and (usually) west coast correspondent, Will, prove their stick-to-itiveness as they delve into the world of (theoretically) disappearing illegal substances that prove their stick-to-itiveness on baseballs and what it might mean, while more sadly delving into the (all too real) disappearing of Nick Madrigal’s season and what it might mean.
NBAsportsgamblingpodcast.com

NBA Playoffs Conference Finals Preview | NBA Gambling Podcast (Ep. 199)

The NBA Gambling Podcast drops a new episode to recap the weekend and to preview the NBA Playoffs Conference Finals. Zach Broner and Munaf Manji recap both game sevens from the weekend along with game one of the Western Conference Finals. Can the Clippers get it done without Kawhi? Furthermore, the guys discuss which team benefitted the most from the game one victory.
UFCsportsgamblingpodcast.com

UFC Vegas 30 Gambling Guide (Heavy, Not Chunky) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.49)

UFC Vegas 30 Gambling Guide (Heavy, Not Chunky) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.49) Your MMA Gambling Podcast buds (Daniel Vreeland & Jeff Fox) are back up in your #degen eardrums with their preview of this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 30 (aka UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov). Both guys agree it’s a real weak fight card, but Dan seems especially angry about it. Regardless, they have nothing but winning picks for it to make you some sweet dough.
UFCBloody Elbow

The Level Change Podcast 129: UFC Vegas 30, Chimaev says ‘No’ to Rockhold

Welcome to the The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez, featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights, and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.
Soccersportsgamblingpodcast.com

Euro 2020 Picks + Matchday 3 | The Striker Podcast (Ep.5)

In one of the most unique shows in SGPN history, Mark Glass invites on special guest from “Bout That Action”, Matt Deemer. With Kyle “Whattie” Whatnall on the road for work, Mark and Matt scramble their way through podcast production to ensure listeners of The Striker Podcast can continue to line their pockets with cash during Matchday 3 of the Euro 2020 Tournament. There are many matchups to note this week in the tournament, with the most interesting arguably being the Group of Death matchup between Portugal and France.
UFCcombatpress.com

Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 40: Geane Herrera

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back with Episode 40, featuring UFC veteran, and future Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship fighter, Geane Herrera. In this episode, Herrera talks about the high and low points of life after his UFC release, what it’s like to be a father, living in his car, and so much more. This episode digs deep into fighter pay, what is important in life, fighting after fighting, and the future of BKFC. They also dive into how exciting it was that Jorge Masvidal was able to hold GameBred MMA this past weekend, what it means for the future of fighting, and how there are two people in the BKFC who called Herrera out.