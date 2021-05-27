Dollar stores hit by freight costs as labor squeeze looms

Many restaurant and travel stocks have had impressive rallies over the past month. However, I believe investors are underestimating the challenge that rising costs will create for companies like Shake Shack (NYSE:), Carnival (NYSE:) Cruises (CCL), and Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:).Most analysts expect the second half of the year to be quite strong as the economy gradually returns to normal. The biggest beneficiary will be the travel and tourism sector which has been offline for much of the past 15 months. Companies in these sectors will certainly benefit from pent-up demand over the next few quarters which should lead to higher revenues and more pricing power.