Dollar stores hit by freight costs as labor squeeze looms

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

(Reuters) -Top U.S. dollar stores on Thursday gave tepid full-year profit forecasts, weighed down by higher transportation costs, even as a stimulus check-driven boost in spending helped them post better-than-expected quarterly sales. Dollar Tree Inc's shares dropped about 7%, as it forecast freight costs to be up as much as...

