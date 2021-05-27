Check Out The Teaser for Netflix Movie “Gunpower Milkshake”
Send in the stars, give them all guns, and let’s make a movie. Gunpowder Milkshake is definitely an odd name for a movie dealing with assassins but from the teaser, it already looks like pure awesome since Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Michelle Yeoh, Carla Gugino, and Angela Bassett, as well as others, are bound to make this a movie that people will be talking about. The premise sounds pretty simple, an assassin working for a firm that hires out female assassins to do their dirty work when it’s needed comes across a young girl during a botched job and has to find a way to get her to safety. In the process, she has to reconnect with her assassin mother that abandoned her years ago, and rely upon her mother’s crew to keep the child safe. In the meantime, she’s being hunted and is going to be gunned down unless she can find a way to stop the cycle. There’s bound to be more to it, but at this point, that’s all we know about this movie and it’s fair to say that it’s enough to go on since assassins, guns, bullets, redemption (kind of), and an enemy to shoot at are sometimes all a person needs to get a movie going. Karen Gillan has already shown how much of a badass she can be in the recent past so it’s not hard to accept her as a gun-toting assassin that’s supposed to have ice-water in her veins and a quick finger on the trigger. If all this turns out to be is a shoot ’em up movie it would be surprising since it already sounds as though there’s a lot more to it than that. The cast alone makes it apparent that the story is going to be a little deeper than what we’re already being exposed to and the title is something that kind of needs to be explained as well.www.tvovermind.com