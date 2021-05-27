Cancel
Springfield, MO

Storms, Some Possibly Severe, Expected To Move Into The Ozarks Today

Cover picture for the articleSevere thunderstorms are possible Thursday in southern Missouri, mainly after noon. "If enough instability can be generated, we're looking at potentially strong wind gusts and large hail with these and can't rule out a tornado," said Jeff Raberding, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield. "Although that risk is fairly low, it's not zero."

