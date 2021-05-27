Cancel
Economy

Dive Into Purpose, Part 3: Uncovering Your Purpose

By Fran Biderman-Gross
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Founder & CEO at Advantages, a purpose-based marketing and branding agency. I guide others so their potential can be revealed. In the first two installments of the Dive into Purpose series, we defined purpose and discussed why it is critical to business success. In this installment, we are really going to dive deep and discuss how you can uncover your purpose. At Advantages, we use the word "uncover" to highlight the fact that authentic purpose isn’t created; it already exists inside you. The challenge is to recognize it and to direct it to where it is able to meet the market's needs. Let’s talk about how to uncover your purpose so you can reap the personal and professional benefits.

Forbes

Forbes

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
