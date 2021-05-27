Cancel
PSA: All over-18s in Northern Ireland can now get the coronavirus vaccine

By Kyle Russell Frazer
The Tab
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northern Ireland Department of Health has this morning announced that the coronavirus vaccine will now be available for all adults aged over 18, becoming the first part of the UK to do so. The move comes following a successful vaccine roll out across the wider UK. To date, 70...

News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public Healthworldnewsera.com

Everyone aged 34 and over can now book their Covid vaccine

The age at which healthy adults in England book their Covid vaccination has been lowered from 36 to 34. More than one million people aged 34 and 35 will get a text from the NHS on Thursday or Friday inviting them to get the jab. NHS England said the minimum age will fall into the early thirties ‘over the next few days and weeks’. Younger age groups are being vaccinated earlier where possible to guard against the Indian variant, which some experts fear could delay or derail the UK’s exit from lockdown on June 21. A total of 2,967 cases of the variant have now been identified – an increase of 28 per cent since Monday. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the country is still ‘on track to hit our target of offering a vaccine to all adults by the end of July’. He added: ‘The vaccine is our way out of the pandemic and the key to getting back to normal. ‘I’m delighted that 70% of adults across the country have already been vaccinated with their first dose, and 40% with their second. ‘We have one of the highest uptake rates in the world but we’ll continue to do everything we can to make sure no one is left behind. Please come forward for the jab once you get the offer – it could save your life and protect your loved ones.’ Nearly 58 million doses have been administered in less than six months across the UK, according to official figures released on Wednesday.
Medical & Biotechthewestonforum.com

Coronavirus vaccination can help treat Long-Covid

It has long been debated whether vaccination is possible Suffering from long covid Rather than harms or benefits. A current survey of nearly 900 infected people now came to a positive conclusion: Most of those infected have improved their symptoms after vaccination. Participants received at least one vaccine dose of AstraZeneca (50%), Biontech / Pfizer (40%), Moderna (8.6%) or Janssen (1%). The severity of 14 shows were questioned. According to the UK self-help organization LongCovidSOS in question, this is the largest analysis of its kind so far.
WorldWDEZ 101.9 FM

Pakistan opens coronavirus vaccination drive to all adults

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan on Wednesday opened up its coronarvirus vaccination campaign to everyone aged 19 or older as it scrambles to protect more of its 220 million people. Pakistan initially had to deal with vaccination hesitancy and a shortage of vaccine supplies and had limited shots to people aged...
Public Healthinews.co.uk

Over-18s may get vaccine in Indian variant hotspot areas

Public health officials in Indian Covid-19 variant hotspots are planning to follow Blackburn’s lead and offer vaccines to the over-18s in a bid to tackle the spread of the strain themselves, i has learned. Despite an official block from the NHS, councils with high case rates for B1617.2 could side-step...
TravelTelegraph

Can I travel to Ireland and what will it be like when I get there?

Despite being part of the Common Travel Area, travel to the Republic of Ireland is not as straightforward as you might think. The restrictions are broadly one-way. People from England, Scotland and Wales travelling for non-essential reasons face a tranche of testing and quarantine restrictions on arrival in Ireland. On their return to the UK, however, there are none.
Public HealthTelegraph

All over-30s now eligible for Covid vaccine in England

All over 30s are now eligible for vaccines in England, as the NHS prepares to extend the rollout to those aged 18 to 29. From Wednesday, booking in England opens up to those aged 30 and 31 - with those in their 20s expected to start getting invitations next week.
EuropePosted by
The Independent

Brexit news: Northern Ireland anger over deal could turn violent, Boris Johnson warned

Anger in Northern Ireland over the effects of Brexit could turn violent, Boris Johnson has been warned.The Loyalist Communities Council, which is associated with loyalist paramilitary groups, said that unionist anger was stronger than at any point since the 1985 Anglo-Irish Agreement which gave Dublin an advisory role in the governance of the North.“I thought ... that the days of imposition had gone,” said its chair, David Campbell.It came amid warnings that tens of thousands of EU citizens could lose their legal status in the UK at the end of June due to an “arbitrary” Brexit deadline. More than 50 parliamentarians have written to the government concerning the “cliff edge” imposed by the scheduled closing date of the European Settlement Scheme (ESS) on 30 June.Tens of thousands of EU citizens in UK to lose legal status next month due to Brexit ‘cliff edge’Brexit: Who will Boris Johnson back in the ‘ferocious’ Australian trade deal row? UK faces ‘decisive decade’ of change and risks falling further behind other nations, report finds Brexit: Ministers in ‘ferocious row’ over terms of UK-Australia deal as farming industry warns of ‘complete betrayal’
U.K.athleticsni.org

Northern Ireland Does The Daily Mile

The Daily Mile™ are hosting their first national event day in schools and across social media, to get pupils across Northern Ireland active together, and connecting the importance of being active to mental health. In light of the covid-19 pandemic, mental health awareness, especially in children and young people, and...
U.K.The Guardian

UK hits back at Von der Leyen over Northern Ireland protocol

Downing Street has hit back at Ursula von der Leyen’s “disappointing” lack of recognition of the anger in Northern Ireland and of the EU’s duty to ease tensions after the European Commission president blamed Brexit for recent problems. Following a summit with leaders in Brussels, Von der Leyen reiterated her...
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Department of Health records 39 new cases

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. There have been no further Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours, so the total number of deaths remains at 2,153. The latest figures show that 39 more people have tested...
Women's HealthPosted by
The Conversation UK

Three Families: abortion is now legal in Northern Ireland but more needs to be done so every woman has adequate access

Hannah and her partner have just had a disastrous meeting with the obstetrician. Hannah knows that her pregnancy is not viable and, tortuously, decides that she cannot give birth to a dead baby. The next morning she tells her doctor she wants a termination. He stares at her and says, “well you know that’s not going to happen … not in this hospital”.
Public HealthTelegraph

Twickenham scrum as over-18s flock to get Covid vaccines

Thousands of young people were vaccinated at Twickenham Stadium on Monday after doors at a walk-in were thrown open to all over-18s. Dressed for what was set to be the hottest day of the year so far, 20-somethings arrived in droves as the world-famous rugby arena was transformed into a huge Covid vaccination centre.
PoliticsThe Guardian

EU Commission calls on UK to ditch ideology over Northern Ireland protocol

A senior European Commission figure has defended the Northern Ireland protocol, calling on the UK government to ditch ideology in favour of pragmatism in order to transform problems arising from the Brexit deal. Maroš Šefčovič said he was looking at “solutions” to iron out disruption to businesses caused by the...