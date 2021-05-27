PSA: All over-18s in Northern Ireland can now get the coronavirus vaccine

Anger in Northern Ireland over the effects of Brexit could turn violent, Boris Johnson has been warned.The Loyalist Communities Council, which is associated with loyalist paramilitary groups, said that unionist anger was stronger than at any point since the 1985 Anglo-Irish Agreement which gave Dublin an advisory role in the governance of the North.“I thought ... that the days of imposition had gone,” said its chair, David Campbell.It came amid warnings that tens of thousands of EU citizens could lose their legal status in the UK at the end of June due to an “arbitrary” Brexit deadline. More than 50 parliamentarians have written to the government concerning the “cliff edge” imposed by the scheduled closing date of the European Settlement Scheme (ESS) on 30 June.Tens of thousands of EU citizens in UK to lose legal status next month due to Brexit ‘cliff edge’Brexit: Who will Boris Johnson back in the ‘ferocious’ Australian trade deal row? UK faces ‘decisive decade’ of change and risks falling further behind other nations, report finds Brexit: Ministers in ‘ferocious row’ over terms of UK-Australia deal as farming industry warns of ‘complete betrayal’