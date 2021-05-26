First Virtual Caribbean Travel Marketplace a Success

One silver lining for the beleaguered travel industry is that it has already adopted the kind of digital tech that should prepare it well for life after the pandemic. Few industries have suffered more at the hands of Covid-19 than international travel, which ground to a halt in early 2020 as borders closed and millions of people were ordered to stay at home. Last year saw the sharpest annual decline in air traffic on record: passenger demand was down 65.9% on 2019’s total, according to the International Air Transport Association. The UN World Tourism Organization estimates that the economic impact on the industry in 2020 alone was $1tn (£710bn) – a loss that put about 120 million jobs at risk.