First Virtual Caribbean Travel Marketplace a Success

By Greta Andzenge
caribbeantoday.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – The first virtual iteration of Caribbean Travel Marketplace was a resounding success, organizers have reported. “This virtual format allowed us to introduce the Caribbean to new buyers and travel advisors from over 20 markets that haven’t been able to attend in the past,” said Vanessa Ledesma, acting CEO and Director General of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), which hosts the annual Caribbean Travel Marketplace.

