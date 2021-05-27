All The Questions The Internet Has About The Friends Reunion
Unless you've had no access to the internet for the past week, we're fairly sure you'll know that the Friends reunion has dropped - after what feels like a lifetime of setbacks due to coronavirus restrictions. Finally, the whole gang - Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer - were reunited on the small screen, along with some truly wild cameos (which even included Lady Gaga casually belting out Smelly Cat).graziadaily.co.uk