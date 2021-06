I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. If your head is spinning because you can’t keep up with entry requirements for various countries, know you’re not alone. It’s almost impossible to keep up. I’ve written about different websites (Sherpa and Airheart), both of which do a nice job of breaking it down for travelers. But in addition, you really always want to double check with the source, like the country’s official government website.