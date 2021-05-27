Cancel
Everything You Need To Know About Stretch Marks And How To Look After Them

By Remy Farrell
Grazia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet's talk about stretch marks. First things first, stretch marks are normal. They're something that most of us see on our bodies every day. Whatever your relationship with your stretch marks, whether you love them, you're self-conscious about them or you couldn't care less about them they're a skin trait that the majority of us will experience at some point in our lives and yet for years they've had a bad rep. Thanks to social media the last two years has seen a huge move towards celebrating our skin and our bodies for their resilience and strength and redefining things that historically society has taught us to see as 'flaws'. Stretch marks have been a huge part of this movement and slowly but surely we're readjusting our relationship with them for the better.

