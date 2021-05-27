Ok so why are girls painting their nails light blue on TikTok and what does it mean?

For those entering the wonderfully weird world of cannabis, here is your word of the day: dub. Back in the days before nearly 34 million Americans had access to legal cannabis, finding, buying, and consuming weed had to happen on the down low. From these secretive and illegal transactions sprang a whole dictionary of nicknames and terms intended to hide the true intent of the transaction. This is one of the primary reasons there are so many nicknames for cannabis — Merry Jane, broccoli, herb, etc. — along with how “420“ ended up as the code word for getting together with your friends after school to blaze. Though many more cannabis transactions take place these days out of the shadows and in consultation with a budtender in a stylish or cozy dispensary, there is some lingo from back in the day that remains. This brings us to “dub.” The origins of a “dub” The definition of “dub” means a lot of different things to a lot of different people. For some, it means to “nickname” or to “voice a film in a different language.” To a German person in the age of the Renaissance, it meant a puddle or small pond. It could also mean “to execute poorly” or to “an awkward, unskilled person.” These days, most people think of it as a quality of character or dignity — she was “dubbed” a saint — or to “strike lightly with a sword in the ceremony of conferring knighthood — “the King dubbed him a Knight.” In the cannabis world, the simplest explanation for a dub is $20 worth of weed, most often from an unlicensed seller. You’d hand over a “Jackson” (referring to Andrew Jackson’s face on the bill) or a “dub” (shorthand for “double ten”) and receive in the…