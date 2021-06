The news: The District of Columbia attorney general sued Amazon Tuesday, May 25, over accusations that it used its marketplace dominance to artificially inflate prices. The suit claims Amazon imposes sanctions on third-party products if they’re listed for cheaper on other websites, forcing merchants to either increase their prices on other marketplaces or sell exclusively through Amazon. It was filed in district—not federal—court, which means any ruling would only apply to DC. Still, it’s significant because it’s the first of what will likely be many US antitrust cases against Amazon.