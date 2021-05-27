NotaryCam’s ‘Help a Hero’ Initiative Offers Free RON Services for Current, Retired Military Members over Memorial Day Weekend

Jeff Lau, owner of home-based business Creations by Design, realized that he had an excess stock of T-shirts and was left without an efficient way to repurpose them. “It was that gradual realization that ‘Hey, why don’t I put this to use?’ rather than just donate blanks somewhere. What if I could figure out a way to put a little bit of style onto it, or add more value onto it,” Lau said.