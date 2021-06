Is Bennifer back on? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are on a Montana vacation together weeks after her breakup with Alex Rodriguez. People reported on Monday, May 10, that J-Lo and Ben spent “several days” together in Montana at a resort in Big Sky, where Ben has a home. “[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It’s all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy,” a source said. People also reported that Ben and J-Lo were pictured in a car together in Montana, with Ben behind the wheel and J-Lo in the driver’s seat. After their vacation, Ben and J-Lo were seen arriving back in Los Angeles together on Saturday, May 8, on a private jet.