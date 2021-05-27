Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New Privacy Bill Provides Opt-Out Rights and New Data Security Requirements

By Dissent
pogowasright.org
 14 days ago

Andrew Longhi, Jayne Ponder, and Libbie Canter of Covington & Burling write:. To add to the growing list of federal privacy frameworks introduced this year, Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) has re-introduced the bipartisan Social Media Privacy Protection and Consumer Rights Act of 2021 (S. 1667). Senator Klobuchar introduced the bill originally in 2018 and 2019, although it did not advance to committee in either instance. Senators Kennedy (R-LA), Burr (R-NC), and Manchin (D-WV) have co-sponsored the bill.

www.pogowasright.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Privacy#Opt Out#Privacy Rights#Bill Of Rights#Key Provisions#Insideprivacy#Senator Klobuchar#Committee#Senators Kennedy#Senator Amy Klobuchar#D Mn#R La#D Wv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Politics
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Politicsmediapost.com

ANA Urges New York To Put Brakes On Opt-In Privacy Bill

New York lawmakers should wait until next year before taking up a broad privacy bill that would require companies to obtain consumers' opt-in consent before processing their data for ad targeting, the Association of National Advertisers urged Wednesday. "The bill was introduced in the New York Senate just two weeks...
Behind Viral VideosUbergizmo

TikTok’s New Privacy Policy Will Allow The App To Collect Biometric Data

TikTok is undoubtedly a fun app to use, but if you’re concerned about your privacy, you might want to stop using it, or at least recording yourself with it. This is because according to a report from TechCrunch, they noticed a change to TikTok’s user privacy policy in which the company essentially gave themselves permission to collect your biometric data.
Internetdataversity.net

Why Data Privacy Should Be a Core Aspect of Protecting Human Rights

Click to learn more about author Deepak Gupta. The U.N. Declaration of Human Rights recognizes privacy as one of the most basic rights that should be afforded to everyone. But the inherent openness of the internet and the ability of a person to access information from the other side of the globe mean that Data Governance is a big issue.
InternetVentureBeat

Data privacy vs. innovation: The new rules of the road

Apple’s move to a more private, consumer-driven data model with the announcement of its App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature puts the consumer in the driver’s seat of data privacy, allowing them to opt-in or opt-out of data sharing. The move is creating tension among businesses, especially big tech, who worry that giving up control of their data will stifle innovation — but nothing could be further from the truth. It’s not about who’s driving the car, it’s about establishing rules of the road.
IndustryTechRepublic

Homeland Security unveils new cybersecurity requirements for pipeline operators

Owners and operators will have to identify any gaps in their security and report new incidents to key federal agencies because of the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack. In the wake of the ransomware attack against Colonial Pipeline, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has revealed new requirements aimed at all pipeline owners and operators in the U.S. Announced by DHS' Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on Thursday, the security directives are designed to better detect and combat cyber threats against companies in the pipeline industry.
Technologyodwyerpr.com

Data Privacy, Security Now Top Consumer Concerns

Data privacy and security are the top issues consumers care about and are now the top challenges most expect companies to act on, according to a new study by FleishmanHillard. FleishmanHillard's biennial study, which seeks to measure the gap between consumer expectations and their actual experiences with companies and brands, analyzed insights from respondents in six countries and their experiences with more than 300 companies across 20 industries in an effort to uncover what role consumers around the world believe companies should take in addressing today’s top societal, political and business challenges.
Technologyinforisktoday.com

EU Adopts New Privacy-Focused Data-Sharing Tools

The European Commission has released two new tools aimed at easing the current legal hurdles associated with data sharing by European Union-based organizations and other businesses operating in the region. Tech giants embroiled in controversy over the EU's stringent data-sharing polices welcomed the move. The EU's standard contractual clauses are...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Senate passes bill to raise fees on biggest mergers

The U.S. Senate passed a bill on Tuesday that would increase fees that companies planning the biggest mergers pay to government antitrust agencies and give those agencies bigger budgets. The bill - co-sponsored by Democrat Amy Klobuchar, the top antitrust senator, and Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate...
Labor Issuesnewbostonpost.com

Right-To-Work Bill Fails In New Hampshire

New Hampshire will not become a right-to-work state this year or next year. Senate Bill 61, a proposal to ban unions from charging dues to nonmembers for the cost of representation, failed Thursday, June 3 in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, with 175 voting in favor and 199 voting against. Some Republicans joined Democrats in opposing the bill, as The Center Square reports.
goldrushcam.com

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Maria Cantwell Introduce Bill to Require Equal Pay for U.S. Soccer Teams

“Yesterday, the Senate failed to pass the Paycheck Fairness Act to remove obstacles that currently allow employers to discriminate against their employees. This was a commonsense bill and I am disappointed we were unable to come together to support equal pay for all,” said Senator Manchin. “While we were unable to pass the much needed legislation last night, today I’m introducing the GOALS Act with my Senate colleagues to ensure that, our phenomenal U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team are paid equitably compared to their male counterparts in order to receive any federal funds for the 2026 World Cup. The first vote I took as a Senator was to support paycheck fairness, and to this day, I am proud to lead the fight for equal pay across all workplaces, including the soccer field. I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support this commonsense bill to ensure a level playing field for everyone, including our top-notch U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.”
Environmentasdwa.org

New EPIC Report Provides Recommendations for Improving Water Bill Assistance Programs

The Environmental Policy Innovation Center (EPIC) has released a new report that finds large water utility customer assistance programs (CAPs) are not meeting the needs of low-income communities. The report was funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Spring Point Partners and is entitled, “H2Affordability: How Water Bill Assistance Programs Miss the Mark.” The report includes four key findings in the report are based on the evaluation of 20 large water system CAPs from across the US and include nine specific policy recommendations for improvement, along with three case studies, and information about a few programs that serve as good examples.