New Privacy Bill Provides Opt-Out Rights and New Data Security Requirements
Andrew Longhi, Jayne Ponder, and Libbie Canter of Covington & Burling write:. To add to the growing list of federal privacy frameworks introduced this year, Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) has re-introduced the bipartisan Social Media Privacy Protection and Consumer Rights Act of 2021 (S. 1667). Senator Klobuchar introduced the bill originally in 2018 and 2019, although it did not advance to committee in either instance. Senators Kennedy (R-LA), Burr (R-NC), and Manchin (D-WV) have co-sponsored the bill.www.pogowasright.org