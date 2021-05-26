newsbreak-logo
Terror Give “The BBC Sessions” A Proper Release

By wookubus
theprp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerror digitally released their “The BBC Sessions” today, May 26th, to leading digital service providers. That four song effort features performances of their tracks “Better Off Without You“, “Keep Your Mouth Shut“, “Overcome” and “Push It Away“. Several different colored vinyl variants of that outing are presently available to pre-order at sticktight.la. You can look for those to be released on January 05th, 2022.

www.theprp.com
