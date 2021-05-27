UK: Spotlight on the Children’s Code standards – data protection impact assessments
A blog by Michael Murray, ICO’s Head of Regulatory Strategy. This first blog will explore the Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs) standard. All organisations in the scope of the Children’s Code are obligated to complete a DPIA. So, if you run an online service that’s likely to be accessed by children, you must complete one. Not only is undertaking a DPIA one of the standards laid out in the Children’s Code, it is also a key part of organisations’ accountability obligations under the UK GDPR.www.pogowasright.org