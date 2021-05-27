newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

Adirondack High Peaks, NY: Perfect Day Trip for Adventure Lovers

The Nerdy Me
The Nerdy Me
 3 days ago

Hiking the High Peaks and exploring the wilderness of Adirondack Peaks is a gateway for anyone searching for an adrenaline rush.

Adirondack peaks are an incredible treasure for the New Yorkers, and probably almost every adventure loving resident wants to experience this beautiful terrain at least once in their life.

If you are all geared up to hike for a day or two, there are certain things that you should know about hiking the Adirondack High Peaks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OPhkE_0aDAhGML00
Hazal Ozturk / Unsplash

Where are Adirondack high peaks located?

Adirondack High Peaks park runs from north of Albany and it is just beside the Canadian border. The High Peaks surround an Olympic Town nearby Placid Lake.

The town has many hotels and restaurants, and there are also a few outdoor stores where you can purchase any gear for hiking that you might have missed at home.

46 Mountains over 4000 feet

There are many mountains in the Adirondack peaks, but 46 are popular among the hikers because they are almost over 4000 feet.

The highest mountain of the Adirondack High Peaks is Mount Mercy. With an elevation of 5,344 feet, hiking the peak takes almost 10 hours to complete.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dZgaF_0aDAhGML00
From the summit of Mount Marcy in the Adirondack High PeaksTyler Finck / Unsplash

Do you want to be one of Adirondack 46er?

A club known as the 46er club is a group of hikers who have climbed all the 46 picturesque peaks and are now official members.

If you want to be part of this club, you have to summit all the 46 mountains in winter or three seasons.

When is the perfect time to Hike Adirondack Peaks?

The Adirondack High Peak park is open for hiking all-year-round, but every season has its challenges.

Winter - you can enjoy snowy peaks and spine-chilling cold in winters here. On the other hand, hiking here in winter is challenging too. You will need the right gears, shoes, microspikes, and the right skills for sure.

Spring - from March to April, there is a spring melt, and the trails are usually flooding with melting ice. The late spring that is May is a good time for hiking. The weather becomes warmer, courses are dry, and there are no bugs at that time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lVKrS_0aDAhGML00
Harry Gillen / Unsplash

Summer is when the trails are busier, not just with the hikers but also with the bugs.

Fall - October is an excellent time for hiking because the weather is becoming cooler and the bugs are almost gone, and you will experience some mystic changing colors of leaves.

The hiking trail for beginners

Adirondack peaks are known for their challenging trails, but some tracks are relatively easy and suitable for beginners. Here are some of them:

  • John Brown Farm State Historic Site is in north Elba and is relatively flat compared to other trails;
  • Adirondack Loj to Mercy Dam is just a 4 miles hike in and out, and it takes you to the campsite near Mercy dam without climbing any mountain;
  • Hurricane Mountain is 1700 feet high and takes 4 miles round trip if you take the East trail.

The hardest hike in the area

The Great Range Traverse is the most challenging trail to hike. You have to follow ridgeline up and down peaks all day long.

But if you are an adventure lover, you will definitely appreciate this trail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B2Ex9_0aDAhGML00
Off on Adventure

Camping at Adirondack High Peaks Park

Camping in both, front and back country, is allowed, but you have to follow some ground rules.

The food must be stored in the bear-resistant canister, no campfire in Eastern High Peaks, and the group cannot be larger than eight people.

Will you be planning a trip to Adirondack High Peaks any time soon? Let us know in the comments below.

