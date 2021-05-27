Cancel
Anthony, TX

Anthony High School hosts vaccine drive for everyone age 12 and up

By Jennifer Cuevas
KFOX 14
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe vaccine event at Anthony High School was held on a walk-in basis, pre-registration was not required. ANTHONY, Texas [KFOX14/CBS4] — Anthony Independent School District organized a COVID-19 vaccine drive for all members of the community, including children ages 12 and up at Anthony High School. The vaccine drive was...

