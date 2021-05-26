Cancel
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce “Gish” 30th Anniversary Celebration Plans

By wookubus
theprp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Smashing Pumpkins will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1991 platinum-selling debut album “Gish” this weekend. That album will officially turn 30 this Friday, May 28th. Among the band’s plans to honor it are a 2 hour livestream featuring a vinyl listening party of the album, complete with a Q&A from the group’s frontman/vocalist, etc. Billy Corgan and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin. An exclusive world premiere of unreleased music will also be shared during that stream.

www.theprp.com
