Jered Stuffco spent a lot of time in his car making sure you’d feel the warm, deep thud of the nightclubs you’re missing on his latest album, It’s Me, Jexy. “I lived in Toronto and New York for almost 20 years and I never had a vehicle,” says the multi-instrumentalist, composer, vocalist and DJ who records free associative, bubbling downtempo house under the Jex Opolis moniker. “So for the past year I’ve been driving around in a 2003 Toyota that I bought for 500 bucks listening to the album, because in electronic music, you need to hear the bass. The album might have been made downstairs in my studio, but it was definitely mixed in the car.”