Clearview AI Hit by Wave of European Privacy Complaints

By Dissent
pogowasright.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClearview AI Inc. was hit by a wave of complaints across Europe for allegedly breaking the region’s tough privacy laws by scraping billions of facial images from social-media profiles and the internet. In a concerted move on Thursday, campaigners including Privacy International and Noyb filed complaints with data watchdogs in...

www.pogowasright.org
