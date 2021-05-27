On the Move: 27 May 2021
Vanderbilt University Medical Center has named Dr. Laveil Allen chief of the VUMC Department of Radiology and Radiological Sciences’ new emergency radiology section. Allen (pictured), who serves as assistant professor of clinical radiology, joined Vanderbilt as emergency radiology faculty in 2015 while simultaneously completing his fellowship training in the department’s MSK Radiology Fellowship Program. He earned his medical degree from Meharry Medical College and completed his residency training in diagnostic radiology at Tulane University Hospital.www.nashvillepost.com