Woman Wishes Her Ex-husband All the Worst and Here Is Why – Story of the Day

Denise thought she was the luckiest woman in the world to be married to a perfect man. However, things changed in a matter of minutes and now she hates him. Here is her story. Denise thought that she would have a happily ever after once married. She was a romantic and loved the idea of being swept off her feet by a man who would treat her like a queen. During her first job, Denise was assigned to be coached by a man named Vince. He was hard-working, intelligent, and handsome.