Presented by Tom Chapel, MA, MBA, CDC Chief Evaluation Officer (Retired) Tom Chapel describes the importance of a clear program description in program evaluation and explores the concept and uses of logic models in “describing the program” (Step 2 in the CDC Framework). He then moves to focusing the evaluation design (Step 3), drawing on examples from a previous Webinar to illustrate the process of establishing priorities for an evaluation. Tom acknowledges the reality that few programs have the resources to evaluate every aspect of the program and so must prioritize the most salient evaluation questions for key stakeholders.