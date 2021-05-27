Weedsport High School to hold drive-thru Memorial Day event

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Month in May and seeking children for its annual Hands-On History Camp. Educators will receive $10 discounts on any level of membership and $5 discounts on admission at the museum, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. The museum will also celebrate teachers and stories from the history of education in Cayuga County on its social media accounts. Teachers have also been some of the most active and dedicated volunteers at the museum, it said in a news release. They include Anne Mlod and Julia Maum, of Genesee Elementary, who worked with the museum last summer to create a new STEAM education initiative.