Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weedsport, NY

Weedsport High School to hold drive-thru Memorial Day event

By Kelly Rocheleau
Citizen Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a community Memorial Day event couldn't be held in Weedsport last year due to COVID-19, Theresa Leonardi was determined to make sure it wasn't canceled twice in a row. Since 1990, Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School's senior government class has been helping veterans with an annual Memorial Day parade. The parade, which invites members of local American Legion posts, is held in the village. Since it didn't happen last year, Leonardi, a longtime teacher at the school, and others came up with a way to honor the fallen this holiday while still following pandemic restrictions.

auburnpub.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weedsport, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Thank You Veterans#American Legion#High School Students#War Veterans#Weedsport High School#Weedsport Jr Sr#Marines#Iwo Jima#Girls Scouts#The National Guard#Parking#Drive#American Flag#Community#Taps#July#Gratitude#Displays People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Music
News Break
World War II
Related
Weedsport, NYCitizen Online

Weedsport Free Library: Field of Honor returning to front lawn

Did you know that the Weedsport Free Library and all the public libraries in our region provide free e-books and audiobooks for download via the free Libby app (from Overdrive)? Check it out at flls.overdrive.com. Also look for the cool timer feature on Libby. You can set it to play...
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Westminster Presbyterian: Put love into action on Day of Service

For Christians, love is an action verb. Being a Christian is not just about believing certain things. It is about putting God’s love into action by serving others, righting wrongs and making the world a better place. What does it mean to put your faith into action? It can be...
Cayuga County, NYCitizen Online

Southern Cayuga Central School District

Tax cap: Below cap, simple majority needed for approval. Special ballot propositions: 1. Purchase three 66-passenger buses. 2. Use undesignated fund balance in Southern Cayuga's 2020-21 budget to buy one 30-passenger wheelchair school bus and one minivan. School board candidates (two three-year seats available):. David Harvatine. Age: 43. Family: Married;...
Cayuga County, NYCitizen Online

Cayuga County church to host roast beef supper

Countryside United Methodist Church in Springlake will hold a drive-thru roast beef supper Saturday, June 5. Meals will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, cabbage salad, vegetables, brown bread, pickles and apple or cherry pie. They cost $12 for adults and $5 for children 5 to 12, and will be available by reservation only. Reservations must be made by May 25 by calling Ginny at (315) 243-5924 or Jean at (315) 365-3778. Slowly say your name, phone number, the number of dinners and the type of pie.
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Gallery: Bike to School Day at Auburn's Casey Park Elementary

Casey Park Elementary School in Auburn on Wednesday held Bike to School Day, a federally funded program coordinated by the Cayuga County Health Department and the New York State Governor's Traffic Safety Committee. Bike to School Day events, which are taking place at several Auburn and Cayuga County schools this month, are funded through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. For more information, visit walkbiketoschool.org or call event coordinator Joe Mushock at (315) 744-2334.
Cayuga County, NYCitizen Online

Girl Scout volunteers from Cayuga County area recognized

Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council, which serves Cayuga and 23 other counties in New York, recently recognized its adult volunteers on the occasion of National Volunteer Month. The council held its first ever Virtual Volunteer Appreciation Night on April 22, honoring the local adults who work as troop leaders,...
Cayuga County, NYCitizen Online

Cayuga Museum celebrating teachers, registering students in virtual camp

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Month in May and seeking children for its annual Hands-On History Camp. Educators will receive $10 discounts on any level of membership and $5 discounts on admission at the museum, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. The museum will also celebrate teachers and stories from the history of education in Cayuga County on its social media accounts. Teachers have also been some of the most active and dedicated volunteers at the museum, it said in a news release. They include Anne Mlod and Julia Maum, of Genesee Elementary, who worked with the museum last summer to create a new STEAM education initiative.