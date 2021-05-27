Weedsport High School to hold drive-thru Memorial Day event
After a community Memorial Day event couldn't be held in Weedsport last year due to COVID-19, Theresa Leonardi was determined to make sure it wasn't canceled twice in a row. Since 1990, Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School's senior government class has been helping veterans with an annual Memorial Day parade. The parade, which invites members of local American Legion posts, is held in the village. Since it didn't happen last year, Leonardi, a longtime teacher at the school, and others came up with a way to honor the fallen this holiday while still following pandemic restrictions.auburnpub.com