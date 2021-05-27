Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson to face Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau for “The Match”

By Staff
wlen.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PGA Tour announced Wednesday that Buccaneers’ QB Tom Brady will team-up with Phil Mickelson for a golf battle against Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau this summer in the fourth edition of The Match. Capital One’s The Match airs at 5 p.m. EDT July 6 from the Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont. The event, which takes place on a Jack Nicklaus signature golf course, airs on TNT. The Match format started when Mickelson bested Tiger Woods in a head-to-head battle in 2018 in Las Vegas. Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning then beat Mickelson and Brady in the second edition of the celebrity showdown in 2020 in Hobe Sound, Fla. The Match format features the golfers on live mics as they exchange banter and trash talk throughout the competition. Players will alternate shots in the match play event.

www.wlen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pga Tour#Buccaneers#Packers Qb Aaron Rodgers#Tnt#Big Sky#Match Play#Las Vegas#Hobe Sound#Fla#Face#Mont#July#Moonlight Basin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
PGA TOUR
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfCBS Sports

PGA Championship predictions, odds 2021: Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka picks from PGA insider

Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy will try to join exclusive clubs when the 2021 PGA Championship tees off Thursday, May 20 on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina. Spieth can become just the sixth golfer to win the career grand slam with a victory, while McIlroy could become the sixth player to win the PGA Championship more than twice. Spieth last won a major at the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale, while McIlroy's last major title was the 2014 PGA at Valhalla, but both seem to be peaking at the right time entering the PGA Championship 2021.
GolfGolfWRX

Bryson DeChambeau WITB 2021 (May)

Bryson DeChambeau’s WITB accurate as of the Wells Fargo Championship. After experimenting with a RadSpeed Prototype at the Masters, DeChambeau has returned to his King LTD Pro driver. Driver: Cobra King LTD Pro (7.5 degrees) Shaft: LA Golf Tour AXS Blue 60 X. 3-wood: Cobra King Prototype B (10.5 degrees)
San Diego, CAgolfmonthly.com

Phil Mickelson Accepts Special Exemption Into US Open

Phil Mickelson Accepts Special Exemption Into US Open. Two weeks ago, Mickelson announced that he was unsure whether he would accept a special exemption if he failed to qualify for the US Open. At the time, the five-time Major champion said: “I just don’t know the answer to that right...
Golfgolfmagic.com

"I played really bad": Bryson DeChambeau on his first round at AT&T Byron Nelson

Bryson DeChambeau was unhappy with his performance in the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch, shooting a 3-under-par 69. This would not appear to be a bad card, however, it was a low-scoring day at the Texas venue which was shown by Jordan Spieth and J. J. Spaun shooting 9-under-par to share the lead.
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
GolfESPN

Momentum for McIlroy, few others going into PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy knows as well as anyone how quickly fortunes can change in golf. Until winning at his happy hunting ground of Quail Hollow last week, McIlroy had gone 18 months without winning anywhere, the second-longest dry spell of his career. Now he's the betting favorite for the PGA Championship, which starts next Thursday at Kiawah Island.
GolfRotowire

FanDuel PGA: AT&T Byron Nelson

This article is part of our FanDuel PGA series. Course: TPC Craig Ranch (7,468 yards, par 72) After years of the AT&T Byron Nelson struggling to attract the top players in the world, the move to TPC Craig Ranch in 2021 has resulted in a very strong field. It is led by top-five players Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau. Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama will be making his first appearance since winning the green jacket a month ago. Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka will also be making his first start since Augusta alongside three-time major winner and default tournament host Jordan Spieth. Masters runner-up and Dallas native Will Zalatoris will be looking for his first PGA Tour win, while nearby University of Texas standouts Cole Hammer and Pierceson Coody will be in the field via sponsor exemptions. For over 20 years the host course was the TPC Four Seasons for the Byron Nelson, but the PGA Tour decided to take a chance in 2018 and move the event to Trinity Forest Golf Club. It's wide open and linksy-style was interesting to many golf architect enthusiasts, but the fields in 2018 and 2019 ended up being some of the weakest for any event on Tour and the golf course got absolutely eaten up by the players that did tee it up. TPC Craig Ranch is a little more similar looking to typical PGA Tour venues. It has hosted Korn Ferry Tour events in the past along with the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School. It was announced after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled last year's tournament, that the AT&T Byron Nelson would be contested for the next five years at TPC Craig Ranch starting in 2021. This will be the players' last tune up before the PGA Championship is contested at Kiawah Island next week, which breaks up the Texas two-step at Colonial the following week. After some expected showers early in the week, weather should be ideal for the first three rounds with very little threat of rain. Storms may impact the final round, however. Winds should be very light on Thursday and Friday, while the weekend should see the breezes kick up to 20 miles per hour.
Dallas, TXusaonlinesportsbooks.com

Bryson DeChambeau Back Atop The Odds Board For AT&T Byron Nelson

MCKINNEY, Texas – The PGA Tour heads to a brand new stop this week as the best players in the world travel just north of Dallas, Texas for the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. The field isn’t at full strength this week with many players preparing for the...
Dallas, TXCBS Sports

2021 AT&T Byron Nelson Fantasy golf rankings, picks: Back Jordan Spieth, fade Bryson DeChambeau

Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama all return from month-long breaks this week to take on TPC Craig Ranch in the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson. The event tees off Thursday in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas. The 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson field also includes world No. 3 Jon Rahm and reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who are the 8-1 co-favorites in the latest 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Spieth is hot on their heels at 10-1.
NFLbarrettsportsmedia.com

Fred Gaudelli Explains How NBC Landed Tom Brady vs Pats

The NFL puts together marquee matchups every year that their broadcast partners crave, but one stood above the rest this time for NBC. The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch spoke with NBC’s Fred Gaudelli about how the network bagged the white whale on the 2021 NFL schedule: Tom Brady and the Buccaneers’ first trip back to play the Patriots.
NFLoutkick.com

Could The Giants Be A Dark Horse To Land Aaron Rodgers?

Hey, the New York Giants are allowed to dream. And a trade for disgruntled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shouldn’t be ruled out, according to Joe Giglio of NJ.com. “In fact, the idea of the reigning NFL MVP being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Giants in...
Golffantasylabs.com

PGA Championship DFS Picks & Preview: Build Around Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott at Kiawah

The PGA TOUR heads to South Carolina this week for the second major of the season, as The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort hosts the 103rd addition of the PGA Championship. The course is a monster par-72 measuring at around 7,876 yards with paspalum grass greens, which is in the Bermuda family. This is probably the most difficult course that we will see this season, so I wouldn’t expect the winning score to be very low.
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.