There is some very good news to report in the battle against COVID-19 as researchers may have discovered a way to detect early those who will become severely ill. Most people who are infected with SARS-CoV-2 develop no or only mild symptoms. However, some individuals suffer severe life-threatening cases of COVID-19 and require intensive medical care and a ventilator to help them breathe. Many of these patients eventually succumb to the disease or suffer significant long-term health consequences. To identify and treat these individuals at an early stage, a kind of “measuring stick” is needed. So, there has been intense interest in identifying predictive biomarkers that can recognize those who are at risk of developing severe COVID-19.