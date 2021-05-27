Microservices: hot air or foundation of the future?

As businesses focus on building agility and resilience for future crises, microservices are having their moment in the sun. The success of Netflix and Amazon’s microservices deployments should be a source of excitement for business leaders. But that’s not to say they are a panacea for all business problems. Many businesses may find themselves wanting to deploy microservices without fully understanding what they are and how complicated they can be. Like most things, there is a time and a place for microservices – understanding this is the difference between crippling your IT management team and achieving new levels of resilience.