Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Microservices: hot air or foundation of the future?

By Subhash Ramachandran
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As businesses focus on building agility and resilience for future crises, microservices are having their moment in the sun. The success of Netflix and Amazon’s microservices deployments should be a source of excitement for business leaders. But that’s not to say they are a panacea for all business problems. Many businesses may find themselves wanting to deploy microservices without fully understanding what they are and how complicated they can be. Like most things, there is a time and a place for microservices – understanding this is the difference between crippling your IT management team and achieving new levels of resilience.

www.techradar.com
TechRadar

TechRadar

9K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Ag#Data Storage#Hot Air#Software Systems#Enterprise Services#Scalability#Software Ag#Gartner#Microservices Projects#Cloud Services#Complex Systems#Product Management#Automated Deployment#Tight Dependencies#Practical Terms#Individual Capabilities#User Interface#Resilience#Monolith Models#Connections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
Technologytechgig.com

5 Digital Transformation trends shaping the future

Digital Transformation is one of the key technological advancements that is growing at a fast pace. What are the key trends that one must be aware of?. In 2020, technology took a whole new turn from startups to conglomerates. The pandemic changed the equation of industries and businesses as they all evolved and embraced technology. Everyone across industries depended on technology and moved online to streamline the processes and tasks. This was all possible with the help of.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Dataiku Now Available In The Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Dataiku, one of the world’s leading AI and machine learning platforms, announced today that it is now available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. This availability opens the door for Azure customers to take advantage of Dataiku’s easy-to-use visual interface to build data pipelines, prepare data, and build and deploy machine learning models on their cloud.
Technologycisco.com

Cisco @ Equinix = Cloud Architecture at the Edge

There’s an adage that states if you’re not living on the edge, you’re taking up too much space. The same can be said for your network and datacenter infrastructure. Agile infrastructures that enable secure connectivity, flexibility, scalability and reliability, while delivering high-performance are imperative for dynamic business critical operations. According...
Industrylinux.com

Super Blueprints Integrate the 5G Open Source Stack from Core to Door

There is an exciting convergence in the networking industry around open source, and the energy is palpable. At LF Networking, we have a unique perspective as the largest open source initiative in the networking space with the broadest set of projects that make up the diverse and evolving open source networking stack. LF Networking provides platforms and building blocks across the networking industry that enable rapid interoperability, deployment, and adoption and is the nexus for 5G innovation and integration.
Softwareatlanticcitynews.net

Software Development: What to Learn in 2021?

2020 was the year when the skills of software developers were tested, especially when the COVID-19 pandemic forced swift digitization across businesses and industries. This has crossed over to 2021, and many businesses are still planning how they can change their strategies to operate online. For most businesses, the plan means continuing walking on the path of digital transformation and making sure that they have the right team for the job.
Economysecurityboulevard.com

Invicti recognized on the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing

At Invicti, we are absolutely thrilled to be recognized for the first time in the Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing this year. Gartner is a leading IT research and advisory firm that helps businesses of all sizes evaluate technology and make informed decisions. We feel our acknowledgment in the report is a big deal, especially for a company of our size, and it marks a recognition by Gartner that the application security testing market and technology landscape are evolving. We believe that our approach is at the vanguard of that evolution.
Softwareamazon.com

Building serverless applications with streaming data: Part 1

Streaming data presents a unique set of design and architectural challenges for developers. By definition, streaming data is not bounded, having no clear beginning or end. It can be generated by millions of separate producers, such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices or mobile applications. Additionally, streaming data applications must frequently process and analyze this data with minimal latency.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Is Booming Worldwide | AWS, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Dell, Baidu

Global Enterprise Cloud Storage Market (Post Covid-19) Size & Forecast Analysis till 2029: Global research report on the Enterprise Cloud Storage market is a product of a brief review and an extensive analysis of the realistic data collected from the Global Enterprise Cloud Storage Market. The data was gathered based on manufacturing drifts and services & goods linked demands.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Private Cloud Hardware Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Cisco, Microsoft, VMware

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Private Cloud Hardware Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Private Cloud Hardware market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Private Cloud Hardware Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Mindtree Has Earned The Analytics On Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

WARREN, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, today announced it has earned the Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a partner's capability in planning and delivering tailored analytics solutions, following Microsoft and industry best practices.
Technologyiotbusinessnews.com

Telit and ASOCS Partner on Turnkey Private 5G Networks for Industrial IoT

ASOCS’ industry-first 5G “private network in a box” includes the Telit FT980 industrial data terminal, network core, access, radio, SIM cards and management tool. Fully configured evaluation kit delivers ready-to-run private standalone (SA) 5G Industry 4.0 applications for enterprise systems integrators, manufacturing IT departments and more. Telit, a global enabler...
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

Azure Data Factory: An Amazing Data Migration Tool

Data sources ingest data in different sizes and shapes across on-premises and in the cloud, including product data, historical customer behaviour data, and user data. Enterprise could store these data in data storage services like Azure Blob store, an on-premises SQL Server, Azure SQL Database, and many more. This blog...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

OwnBackup acquires Nimmetry to accelerate its multi-cloud strategy

OwnBackup announces the acquisition of Nimmetry, based in Santa Clara, CA, with a significant presence in Hyderabad, India. Nimmetry provides a unified platform for seamless integration of big and small SaaS-based data using a microservices architecture. “This acquisition accelerates OwnBackup’s multi-cloud strategy. The entrance into the Indian market and the...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Beyond the hype: why SASE matters to businesses

As IT and security leaders adapt to business operations post pandemic, they are simultaneously being charged with priming the business to succeed in the next era of distributed computing. This involves myriad updates to businesses IT systems, and at times even a comprehensive overhaul for network modernization, cloud migration, and edge design and deployment - all tightly wrapped with cybersecurity. The pressure is high because these leaders know the decisions they make today will impact the ability of the business to remain resilient and competitive tomorrow.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

HP brings the power with new Elite and Pro desktop PCs

HP has announced new business PCs in its Elite and Pro ranges powered by the latest AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 desktop chips. The EliteDesk 805 G8 series and the ProDesk 405 G8 series were announced at Computex 2021, with both expansions consiting of a desktop mini PC and a small factor PC each.
TechnologyPosted by
The Press

Barracuda expands its scalable IoT connectivity solution with support for powerful analytics capabilities from Crosser

Barracuda, a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced that customers can now run Crosser Edge Analytics software directly on Barracuda Secure Connector. Barracuda's scalable IoT hardware connectivity solution running the Crosser node application addresses the need for both secure connectivity in large, distributed environments and accurate analytics at scale.
Softwaredevops.com

How Splunk Uses Splunk Observability to Monitor Cloud Apps

Splunk’s Observability products are relied upon by hundreds of users worldwide to get 24/7 visibility into their applications. With the launch of Splunk’s Observability Cloud, you now have a chance to see how Splunk operates and monitors cloud applications by using the Observability Cloud. In this session, you will see...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

IDrive unveils unlimited photo backup service

Cloud storage provider IDrive has launched a new dedicated service for backing up photos and videos from smartphones. Dubbed IDrive Photos, the service costs $9.95/year and offers unlimited storage space. Furthermore, first time users get a 90% discount on their first year, which will only cost them 99 cents. The...