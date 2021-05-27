Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

UPDATE 2-South Africa's Mr Price resumes final dividend after strong H2

By Nqobile Dludla
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

* Declares final dividend of 462.7 cents

* FY Diluted HEPS up 1.9%, up 21.4% in H2

* Homeware benefited from home improvement trend

* Shares surge to two-year high (Recasts with dividend, adds shares, analyst and context)

JOHANNESBURG, May 27 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Mr Price said on Thursday it would pay a final dividend after full-year profit rose 1.9% on a strong second half and as it captured a bigger share of the market, pushing its shares to a two-year high.

South African clothing retailers were hit hard by COVID-19 lockdowns in April and May last year and the subsequent second wave of COVID-19 infections. Millions of job losses as a result of the pandemic also constrained discretionary spending.

However the pandemic also sparked a home improvement and DIY trend, giving a fresh lease of life to retailers.

The budget clothing and homeware retailer, benefitting from value-seeking shoppers, declared a final dividend of 462.7 cents per share, having skipped a payout a year ago.

It gained 1.2 billion rand in market share, with its clothing business gaining ground every month, Chief Executive Mark Blair said.

The company’s shares rose as much as 13% to their highest since May 2019.

“Mr Price released solid results that beat consensus expectations across most metrics in a very tough operating environment,” Anchor Capital’s equity analyst Zinhle Mayekiso said.

Trade in the first six weeks of its new financial year, to May 15, has also been strong, with group retail sales rising 27.5% compared to the same period in 2019, the retailer said.

For the 2020 year, diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, ticked up to 1,049 cents in the 53 weeks ended April 3, from 1,029.4 cents a year earlier. Diluted HEPS in the second half grew 21.4%.

Total revenue from continuing operations fell 2.9% to 22.3 billion rand ($1.62 billion), with retail sales falling 2.4%. Online sales grew 64.1%, more than doubling in Mr Price apparel and Mr Price sport.

In clothing, retail sales and other income fell 5.8% overall, but notably improved in the second half as lockdowns eased, growing 5.9%. Homeware continued to capitalise on limited mobility and the work-from-home trend, increasing sales and other income by 4%.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
150K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johannesburg#Clothing#H2#Strong Earnings#Full Year Earnings#Total Sales#South African#Anchor Capital#Heps#Final Dividend#Market Share#Full Year Profit#Diluted Headline Earnings#Group Retail Sales#Shares Surge#Company#Mr Price Apparel#Online Sales#Mr Price Sport#Home Improvement Trend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Place
Africa
News Break
Markets
Country
South Africa
Related
Economynewspotng.com

South Africa’s Jobless Rate Hits New High – Newspot

South Africa’s unemployment rate climbed to its highest level on record in the first quarter, official data showed Tuesday, as the country reels from the coronavirus pandemic. The jobless rate rose to 32.6 percent in the first three months of the year, compared to 32.5 percent in the previous quarter.
MarketsLife Style Extra

London midday: Stocks extend gains after manufacturing data

(Sharecast News) - London equity markets had extended gains by midday on Tuesday, with energy and mining stocks pacing the advance as investors mulled an encouraging reading on the UK manufacturing sector. The FTSE 100 was up 1.2% at 7,104.49 after a survey showed manufacturing growth surged to a new...
StocksShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: Tullow travels higher; Vectura slumps

London’s FTSE 250 was up 0.9% at 22,888.10 in afternoon trade on Tuesday. Tullow Oil, Energean and Cairn Energy all gushed higher as oil prices rallied after OPEC predicted tighter markets. DIY retailer Wickes - which was recently spun off from Travis Perkins - gained as it reported a surge...
Financial Reportssamachar-news.com

ITC dividend 2021, ITC Dividend record date, ITC Dividend News, ITC Dividend share price

ITC Limited, an FMCG-cigarette-to-hotel major, has declared a final dividend of Rs 5.75 per ordinary share of Re 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2021. In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the Kolkata-headquartered firm said that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on June 1, has recommended final dividend, subject to the declaration of the same by the members at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).
AfricaBBC

South Africa's language spoken in 45 'clicks'

On the outskirts of Upington, in South Africa's Northern Cape, there lives a queen. The queen is elderly and when she dies it may not just be she who is gone, but an entire realm. Katrina Esau is 88. Her community crowned her Queen of the Western Nǁnǂe (ǂKhomani) San...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

South Africa's rand firmer in early trade

JOHANNESBURG, June 1 (Reuters) - The South African rand firmed in early trade on Tuesday ahead of unemployment data, still buoyed by bets that interest rates in the United States will remain low for an extended period. At 0645 GMT, the rand was 0.25% firmer at 13.7100 per dollar, just...
Marketsmilwaukeesun.com

Sensex surges 515 points, JSW Steel and ICICI Bank gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): Key equity indices surged nearly one per cent on Monday with metal and banking stocks leading the rally as India reported a fall in fresh Covid-19 infections. The BSE SP Sensex closed 515 points or 1 per cent higher at 51,937 while the Nifty...
Stocksthefederal.com

BPCL share price at 52-week high on strong Q4; record dividend cleared

The shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd on Thursday hit a 52-week high of ₹ 488 apiece after rising 3 per cent in morning trade. This came a day after the company reported strong results for the quarter ended March 31 (Q4FY21). The company’s board recommended a final dividend of...
Currenciesinvezz.com

USD/ZAR drops to 2019 lows after mixed South Africa PPI data

The USD/ZAR price declined to the lowest level since 2019 after the latest PPI data. South Africa’s producer price index rose by 6.7% in April, the highest level since November 2018. The pair will react to the latest US GDP and initial jobless claims data. The USD/ZAR dropped to the...
AgricultureForexTV.com

South Africa Producer Price Inflation Highest Since November 2018

South Africa’s producer price inflation rose to the highest level in three-and-a-half years in April, figures from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday. The producer price index rose 6.7 percent year-on-year in April, following a 5.2 percent increase in March. Economists had expected inflation to rise to 6.8 percent. The...
IndustryAgriculture Online

TABLE-South Africa's 2020/2021 crop estimates

JOHANNESBURG, May 27 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Crop Estimates Committee released its latest crop estimates on Thursday, here is a breakdown of the data. SUMMER CROPS – FOURTH PRODUCTION ESTIMATE 2021 SEASON LATEST PREVIOUS MONTHS 2020 ESTIMATE ESTIMATE White Maize Area 1,691,900 ha 1,691,900 ha 1,616,300 ha Production 8,982,190 T 8,933,690 T 8,547,500 T Yellow Maize Area 1,063,500 ha 1,063,500 ha 994,500 ha Production 7,198,150 T 7,161,900 T 6,752,500 T Total Maize Area 2,755,400 ha 2,755,400 ha 2,610,800 ha Production 16,180,340 T 16,095,590 T 15,300,000 T Sunflower Seed Area 477,800 ha 477,800 ha 500,300 ha Production 716,240 T 696,290 T 788,500 T Soya Beans Area 827,100 ha 827,100 ha 705,000 ha Production 1,918,650 T 1,793,650 T 1,245,500 T Ground Nuts Area 38,550 ha 38,550 ha 37,500 ha Production 57,900 T 57,900 T 50,080 T Sorghum Area 49,200 ha 49,200 ha 42,500 ha Production 195,035 T 189,885 T 158,000 T Dry Beans Area 47,390 ha 47,390 ha 51,150 ha Production 56,577 T 56,577 T 64,800 T (Reporting by Akhona Matshoba Editing by Tanisha Heiberg)