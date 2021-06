Source of Madness is a lovecraftian rogue-lite action-platformer where you are challenged by dynamic and ever-changing monsters from the void. Source Of Madness takes place in an alternative reality where the world did not go into the age of enlightenment, where magic and the monsters of Lovecraft exist or rather allow you to exist. The world is steered and controlled by cosmic entities where the human race hangs on in foolish attempts to survive for yet another sunrise. You play as newly initiated acolytes at the tower of knowledge, where people of Loam have taken shelter from the disturbing hordes of monsters currently infesting the Loam Lands.